Javed Chaudhry shares details of Imran Khan and Bajwa in Express column





Islamabad: Former Army Chief, General (Retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa has opened up on what led to the end of Imran Khan’s government.

In his Daily Express column on Thursday, Javed Chaudhry shared details of his meeting with the former army chief.

Bajwa revealed that he held two meetings with Imran Khan in August and September 2022 after the PTI chairman was ousted by a vote of no confidence in April.

He said the meetings took place at the request of President Arif Alvi.

The former army chief said Major General Irfan accompanied him to one of the meetings with Khan at the President’s House.

He said that after he and Major General Irfan left, staff from the President’s household searched the rooms for bugging devices.

General (Retired) Bajwa said the report on the search for listening devices had been leaked, which caused further mistrust.

Bajwa told Chaudhry that Imran Khan asked him to play his part in bringing down the government of Shehbaz Sharif, but he refused.

When the reporter said that the army should have saved Khan’s government because they had been doing it all along, Bajwa said that they decided not to protect Imran Khan because they realized that he and his party were dangerous for Pakistan.

“We knew Pakistan would not survive if it continued to rule,” Bajwa said.

He then revealed that during one of the cabinet meetings, Imran Khan abused Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

The former army chief said one of Imran Khan’s ministers spoke to the Saudi ambassador about using the world against the crown prince.

He said the diplomat was still trying to get the expletive translated into Punjabi.

Bajwa said he also asked Imran Khan not to appoint Shaukat Tareen as finance minister because he destroyed his own silk bank.

He said that instead of heeding his advice, Imran Khan asked him to drop the NAb cases against Shaukat Tareen.

Bajwa said General (Retired) Bajwa did the work for Imran Khan.

The former army chief said he could have saved Imran Khan’s government and retired as a favorite man, but it would hurt the country.

