The US says Xi was unaware of the ball. This raises even more questions

Washington believes the balloon shot down over the Atlantic on Saturday is part of a massive Chinese surveillance program, but that Xi Jinping, China’s most powerful leader in decades, maybe didn’t know of the mission.

The assessment was shared with U.S. lawmakers in briefings on Thursday, according to CNN report and if true, it could point to what analysts say is a significant lack of coordination within the Chinese system at a difficult time in US-China relations.

The alternative in this scenario that Xi was aware that a balloon was being sent over the United States prior to a visit by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Beijing would raise a separate set of concerns about the decision-making of China compared to the United States.

It could mean that Xi and his top advisers underestimated the potential seriousness of the fallout from the mission and the possibility that it could jeopardize Blinkens’ visit, which would have been the first by America’s top diplomat since 2018 and had was welcomed by Beijing as a way to ease the strained ties.

So far, China has provided slender information to fill out its own version of events, claiming the balloon was a skidded Chinese civilian research airship and outright denying a broader surveillance program.

Beijing, in a statement last weekend, appeared to tie the device to business, rather than government or military, though in China the prominence of state-owned enterprises and a robust military-industrial complex blur the boundary between the two.

However, a senior State Department official said the United States believed the balloon was part of a PRC balloon fleet developed to conduct surveillance operations and that such activities are often undertaken under the direction of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). The official added that China had flown these surveillance balloons over more than 40 countries on five continents without providing further details.

Whether the balloon is civilian or military, its placement over the United States raises the question of how aware Xi is of the potentially sensitive missions undertaken under his watch within China’s sprawling but top-down system.

If the balloon that flew over the United States is part of what Washington describes as a coordinated, military-affiliated surveillance program, one possibility, analysts say, is that Xi may have known about the program, but not from his daily life. operations.

Such a situation, according to Singapore-based analyst Drew Thompson, could have been exacerbated by the level of control exercised by Xi who consolidated his grip on power last fall as he began an unprecedented third term at the top. of the Communist Party.

The problem with the centralization of power under Xi Jinping is the lack of delegation of authority to lower levels, said Thompson, who is a senior fellow at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore (NUS).

This means that lower-level officials who may have the capacity to monitor these missions more closely may not be empowered to do so, or may not be equipped to make political judgments about their impact, he said. Power struggles between lower- and higher-ranking officials could also complicate communication, he said.

There is a tension throughout the Chinese system, a feature of Chinese governance, where lower levels fight for their own autonomy and higher levels fight for greater control, he said.

Past crises in China have highlighted these tensions, including the outbreaks of SARS in 2002-2003 and more recently of Covid-19, where delays in reporting were widely seen as having slowed the response and compounded the problem. Some blamed local officials who feared repercussions or were used to a system where information flows top-down, not bottom-up.

According to Dali Yang, a political scientist at the University of Chicago, balloon launches could also fall into a gap in which operations are not managed or supervised in the same way as space missions or other aerial missions.

In this case, balloon-launching entities may have had little or no pushback from other countries, including the United States, and have increasingly viewed such launches as routine based on weather conditions and at modest costs, Yang said.

As a result, while the leaders of these programs have also grown bolder over time to test new routes, they likely haven’t received priority attention from a political risk perspective, he said. -he declares.

Biden officials expressed the belief that senior leaders of the People’s Liberation Army and the Chinese Communist Party, including Xi, were also unaware of the balloon mission over the United States, and that China is still trying to understand how it happened, a source close to Thursday’s briefing in Congress told CNN.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry appeared taken aback by the situation as it unfolded publicly over the past week, releasing its first explanation of the incident more than 12 hours after the Pentagon announced that it was tracking a suspected surveillance balloon.

But some observers in China’s political elite remain skeptical that Xi was unaware of a balloon being sent into US airspace or that lower-level officials were carrying out such a mission that could have an impact. on US-China relations without his knowledge.

Because of his personality, he wants 100% (control), said Alfred Wu, associate professor, also at NUS Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy. I don’t think Xi Jinping allows that kind of autonomy.

Instead, Xi may have been comfortable with an incident that distracted a frustrated public amid a faltering economy after years under the recently dismantled zero-Covid policy, but underestimated the domestic US response that caused the talks to be postponed, Wu said.

Beijing, for its part, accused the United States of overreacting in its decision to down the ball on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Washington could offer its message that Xi was unaware of the situation as it seeks to continue the dialogue begun during a meeting between Xi and US President Joe Biden at the G20 summit in Bali, according to Wu.

They might want to offer a face (to China), he said.