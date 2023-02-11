Pakistani Imran Khan uses Arfa Khanum report on Kashmir to promote anti-Indian propaganda





On Sunday, February 5, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter to continue his despicable narrative against India over the Kashmir issue following the repeal of Article 370. This time, however, at Instead of the Congress party, Imran Khan relied on an article published by Arfa Khanum Sherwani, a “journalist” for the ultra-leftist news portal The Wire, to further his anti-India rhetoric.

Sharing a 2.15 second video clip of a report from The Wire, Imran Khan tweeted: “Vibrant and lively Kashmiris have lost their zeal to live under the brutal Indian occupation and oppression in the IIOJK. Humans only thrive in free societies. Today, all who value freedom must stand with Kashmiris in their quest for freedom from illegal Indian occupation.

Vibrant and lively Kashmiris have lost their zeal to live under the brutal Indian occupation and oppression in IIOJK. Humans only thrive in free societies. Today, all who value freedom must stand with Kashmiris in their quest for freedom from illegal Indian occupation. pic.twitter.com/WBnZ4ORkhX

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 5, 2023

Imran Khan used the Arfa Khanum report to push forward his anti-India agenda on Monday, February 5, observed by Pakistan as Kashmir Solidarity Day, to extend support for Islamic terrorists and Kashmiri separatists, operating since Indian soil.

Interestingly, Imran Khan tweeted the same video clip that Arfa had shared on Twitter the same day, claiming it was an excerpt from his report in Kashmir.

My Report to the Soil of Kashmir: Article 370. The most honest account of the situation in Kashmir after 370. pic.twitter.com/EgmJXroYrV

Arfa Khanum Sherwani (@khanumarfa) February 5, 2023

In her article, the propagandist journalist attempted to infer how the people of Kashmir are suffering following the Modi government’s decision to repeal Article 370 from the valley by providing supposedly first-hand testimonies from a handful from Kashmiris.

Notably, the valley’s position improved significantly with the removal of Section 370 in August 2019. The number of terrorism-related events in newly formed union areas decreased significantly. Also, the economic growth and development of the valley increased after the repeal of Article 370. The Kashmiri Pandits were rehabilitated and the tourism industry also benefited.

In fact, a recent report by Asian Lite, an Asian daily newspaper published in the UK, said that the Indian government had managed to change general perceptions around the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and out its people of its former economic state since the repeal of Section 370 in 2019.

Regardless of the truth, in blind pursuit of political ambition and defamation of the ruling party, many Indian propagandists such as Arfa Khanum Sherwani and members of opposition parties have repeatedly used revocation of status Jammu and Kashmir Special as an excuse to continue their anti-Modi Agenda action.

This trend has also provided fodder for India’s enemies to advance their agenda.

Ever since India revoked the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir, Imran Khan and his ilk have continued to push their anti-India narrative and have frequently cited the opposition party and leftist liberals to buttress their position. anti-Indian.

