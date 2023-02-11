Vatican, the businessman close to Xi Jinping flies to the pope: “Together for peace”





Chinese tribute to Pope Francis. Nei giorni dei palloni-spia per cui Pechino è fina nell’occhio del ciclone negli Stati Uniti, in Vaticano, a quanto learns the DNAKronos Xiao Wunan, imprenditore numero uno di ‘Asia Pacific Cooperation Foundation’ and considerato vicino al presidente cinese Xi Jinping , è stato ricevuto dal santo Padre a margine dell’udienza di mercoledì scorso, carrying a prezioso dono ‘digitale’ che rappresenta il manto indossato da Giovanni Paolo II per il Giubileo del 2000 e una lettera con parole di pace e di speranza, consegnata a Francesco. The letter signed by Xiao Wunan, seen by AdnKronos, underlines the “union of goals for world peace” between China and the Vatican, and the contribution of Pope Francis to the improvement of relations between the Church and Beijing authorities. “Dear Pope Francis, my deepest respect. First of all, thank you for organizing the meeting – is the incipit -. This meeting is not only for me, for my country, but also for the world”. “China is a big country and Catholicism has a long history in China – writes Xi’s adviser -. I have many friends who believe in Catholicism and even though I am a Buddhist, I often went to Catholic churches In recent years, we have clearly known that under his leadership, relations between China and the Vatican have improved.” We then move on to the theme of war, with an implicit reference to Ukraine and global tensions: “We sincerely hope that we can contribute to the resolution of conflicts,” Wunan said, adding words of “gratitude and respect for your strong support and blessings in this work of world peace.” The Chinese gift is number #00000 from the collection ‘Pope John Paul II Jubilee Mantle Nft’, consisting of 12,000 digital pieces representing the mantle worn by Saint John Paul II at the opening of Jubilee 2000, made by X Regio, confection historical who dressed for many years, besides John Paul II, also Benedict XVI, and many cardinals and prelates. NFTs (non-fungible tokens) are “cryptographic tokens”, a new frontier in blockchain technology and online intellectual property, which make it possible to certify the digital scarcity of a good, in this case associated with a work of art. ‘art. Work to which a “virtual” value of 24 million euros is attributed in the case of the coat of Pope Wojtyla.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.adnkronos.com/vaticano-limprenditore-vicino-a-xi-jinping-vola-dal-papa-insieme-per-la-pace_ACeqvKGwexElzxRd3eOKQ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos