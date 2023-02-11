Mike Pence subpoenaed by special counsel in Trump investigation





Former Vice President Mike Pence has been subpoenaed by the special counsel investigating former President Donald J. Trump’s efforts to cling to office after losing his re-election bid, a person familiar with the matter said Thursday.

The Justice Department’s decision creates a likely conflict over executive privilege, which Mr. Trump has previously used to try to slow, delay and block testimony from former administration officials in various investigations into his conduct. .

The existence of the subpoena was reported earlier by ABC News.

It was not immediately clear when special counsel Jack Smith asked for Mr Pence’s testimony. The move is among the most aggressive to date from Mr. Smith in his sweeping investigation into Mr. Trump’s role in trying to overturn the 2020 election result. He is also overseeing a parallel investigation into the treatment by Mr. Trump of classified documents.

The New York Times previously reported that the Justice Department was seeking to interview Mr Pence as part of the investigation into Mr Trump’s efforts to stay in power after losing the 2020 election and contacted his team.

Mr. Pence is potentially a key witness because he is one of the best people to provide information about Mr. Trump’s state of mind at the time, even though his relationship with Mr. Trump reached the breaking point in the days leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, legal experts say.

Mr. Pences’ team had discussions with the Department of Justice about a voluntary interview, according to the person familiar with the matter, but those talks were at an impasse, leading to Mr. Smith asking for the assignment.

An aide to Mr Pence declined to confirm the existence of the subpoena. A Justice Department official did not respond to a request for comment.

It is unclear whether investigators will also seek to question Mr. Pence about Mr. Trump’s handling of classified documents, or what he may have to share that would be relevant. Mr. Pences’ advisers recently alerted the Justice Department that he had found documents with classified marks at his home in Indiana, after conducting a search following the discovery of classified documents at President Bidens’ home. in Delaware and in a think tank office he used in Washington. .

Justice Department officials have signaled they are planning a more thorough search of Mr Pence’s home.

Mr Smith’s subpoena comes at a time of growing tension between Pence’s team and the Justice Department over talks about finding the vice presidents’ former home.

Lawyers for the department’s National Security Division discussed details of a potential agreement to search Mr. Pences’ Indiana home for additional government documents on a parallel lead; Advisers to Mr Pences were enraged by the disclosure of ongoing research last week and accused the department of leaking details to pressure them.

Another former Trump administration official, late national security adviser Robert C. OBrien, has received a subpoena in connection with the processing of documents found in Mr. Trump’s possession, according to a person familiar with the matter. .

But Mr. Pence is central to the investigation into Mr. Trump’s efforts to use the government to stay in power. Mr. Trump has seized on Mr. Pences’ ceremonial role in overseeing Congress’ certification of Electoral College results in an attempt to pressure his vice president into blocking or delaying the Jan. 6 result.

Mr. Pence refused, a fact underscored publicly by Mr. Trump as he stirred up a crowd of supporters that day before marching to the Capitol and raping it. Some of the rioters chanted, Hang Mike Pence.

Mr. Pence described some of his ordeals in his recently published book, So Help Me God.

Mr. Trump has frequently tried to assert executive privilege when officials have sought testimony from people who worked for him in the White House. It has generally failed, but battles over privilege have slowed some of the investigations.

This included the time when two of Mr. Pence’s top aides, his former chief of staff, Marc Short, and his former lawyer, Greg Jacob, were subpoenaed to testify before a grand jury.

Mr. Pence is represented by Emmet T. Flood, a veteran attorney who was the senior White House Legal Counsel office under Mr. Trump tasked with the special counsel’s investigation into whether Mr. Trumps 2016 campaign had conspired with Russian officials, and whether the former president obstructed justice.

Mr. Pence is a potential rival to Mr. Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Mr. Trump is so far the only declared candidate in this race. And Mr. Biden, who is also the subject of a recently appointed special counsel reviewing documents found at his home and at the Penn Biden Center, is widely expected to declare another presidential campaign for a second term.

Mr. Smith pledged to expedite the investigation of Mr. Trump and moved to consolidate and focus what was seen inside the department as a sprawling investigation into Mr. Trump’s efforts to nullify the election and the January 6 attack, according to the people. familiar with the situation.

This has intensified in recent weeks as Mr. Smiths’ staff led by Thomas Windom, a veteran prosecutor who worked in the U.S. Attorney’s office in Washington, has gone through hundreds of witness transcripts turned over by the House committee. who investigated the January 6 attack.

