



PESHAWAR: The outlawed Pakistani Taliban have refuted former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s claim that militants in South Waziristan province were hatching a plot to assassinate him. The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed that it was waging a war against Pakistan’s security forces and intelligence agencies and was not against any political figure. Khan, the President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was shot in the right leg in November last year when gunmen fired a volley of bullets at him and others standing on a container-mounted truck in the Wazirabad area (about 150 kilometers from Lahore), where he was leading the lo On January 30, a Taliban suicide bomber blew himself up during afternoon prayers at a high-rise mosque safety of Peshawar, killing 101 people and injuring more than 200 others. Pakistan has been hit by a wave of terrorism, mainly in the country’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, but also in Balochistan and the city of Mianwali, Punjab, which borders the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. During the Apex Committee meeting, the civilian and military leadership of Pakistan decided to seek the intervention of Afghan Taliban leader Haibuttallah Akhundzada to control the TTP. In November last year, the TTP canceled an indefinite ceasefire agreed with the government in June 2022 and ordered its militants to carry out attacks on security forces. The TTP, which is believed to have close ties to al-Qaeda, has threatened to target key leaders of Prime Minister Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Foreign Minister Bilawal’s Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). Bhutto-Zardari if the ruling coalition continues to implement strict measures against the militants. Pakistan hoped that after coming to power the Afghan Taliban would stop using their soil against Pakistan by expelling TTP members, but they apparently refused to do so at the cost of strained ties with Islamabad. The TTP, put established as an umbrella group of several militant outfits in 2007, called off a ceasefire with the federal government and ordered its militants to stage terror attacks across the country. The outfit, which is believed to be close to Al-Qaeda has been blamed for several deadly attacks across Pakistan, including an attack on army headquarters in 2009, attacks on military bases and the Marriott hotel bombing in Islamabad in 2008. In 2014, the Pakistani Taliban stormed the army’s public school. in the northwestern city of Peshawar, killing at least 150 people, including 131 students.

