Politics
Chinese President Xi Jinping meets Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen
More than a million vehicles have traveled on Cambodia’s first-ever highway linking the capital Phnom Penh and the deep-sea port province of Preah Sihanouk in the first three months since its inauguration on October 1 last year.
The 187 km long highway, invested by the China Road and Bridge Corporation to the tune of 2 billion dollars, is one of the results of cooperation between China and Cambodia within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative ( BIS).
There is a proverb in Cambodia that says “there is a road, there is hope”. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen once said that China has built a lot of roads and bridges for Cambodia, so it means China has raised a lot of hope for the Cambodian people.
Hun Sen visited China in February 2020, when the country’s COVID-19 epidemic situation was still severe. Recalling the meeting, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday that the visit was a sign of support and that Hun Sen stood firmly with the Chinese people in their fight against COVID-19.
“It is my great pleasure to work with you to materialize our three-year rendezvous and usher in a new era of building a China-Cambodia community with a shared future in early spring,” Xi told Hun Sen. at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing.
Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia Hun Sen at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2023. /Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia Hun Sen at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2023. /Xinhua
All-round cooperation
Xi stressed that the two sides can build a cooperation framework in six major areas: politics, production capacity, agriculture, energy, security, and people-to-people and cultural exchanges. Hun Sen expressed his full agreement with the idea.
The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) trade pact and the China-Cambodia Free Trade Agreement (CCFTA) entered into force on January 1, 2022. According to the Economic and Commercial Office of the Chinese Embassy in Cambodia, the Trade volume between China and Cambodia reached $14.5 billion from January to November 2022, a year-on-year increase of 19.1%.
On Friday, Xi stressed that China will also encourage more Chinese enterprises to invest in Cambodia, help build the Sihanoukville special economic zone and support the construction of transport infrastructure.
In addition to the expressway, Chinese-funded projects such as national roads, hospitals, rural roads and drinking water supply came into operation in Cambodia in 2022, and more agricultural products such as longan, corn and pangasius have obtained official access to the Chinese market. market.
Additionally, a team of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) experts visited Cambodia last March to help the Southeast Asian nation fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
Regarding people-to-people and cultural exchanges, Xi noted that the Chinese side will give priority to restoring and increasing direct flights between China and Cambodia, encouraging tourism cooperation and carrying out works for the protection and restoration of cultural heritage.
China has helped restore ruined temples in the Angkor Archaeological Park since 1997 by successfully restoring Chau Say Tevoda Temple and Ta Keo Temple.
Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia Hun Sen at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2023. /Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia Hun Sen at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2023. /Xinhua
“Development is not the prerogative of a few”
During the meeting, the Chinese president also stressed that development is not the preserve of a few nations.
Acts of engaging in system rivalry or ideological confrontation, politicizing and militarizing economic, commercial, scientific and technological exchanges, forcing decoupling and chain breaking, curbing and suppressing development other countries and forcing countries in the region to choose sides, are all power politics and hegemonic practices, and can never be popular, Xi said.
China stands on the right side of history and will resolutely safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, as well as international fairness and justice, Xi pledged.
Hun Sen said China’s proposed BRI, Global Development Initiative (GDI) and Global Security Initiative (GSI) are of great significance in maintaining world peace and promoting common development, adding that the Cambodian side will actively support and participate.
Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn said the GDI “is another public good that China provides to the rest of the world,” adding that it is crucial in helping least-developed countries recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and reduce poverty. .
|
Sources
2/ https://news.cgtn.com/news/2023-02-10/Chinese-President-Xi-Jinping-meets-with-Cambodian-PM-Hun-Sen-1hj96Mwlwha/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Chinese President Xi Jinping meets Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen
- The Whos Roger Daltrey Provides Update On Keith Moon Biopic, Has Actor In Mind For Role – 100.7 FM – KSLX – Classic Rock
- In a see-saw battle, West High tops Soldotna in the opening round of Division I of state hockey tournaments
- Hollywood’s love affair with Ireland’s Western Isles
- Pakistani Taliban refute allegations of assassination of former Prime Minister Imran Khan
- Mike Pence subpoenaed by special counsel in Trump investigation
- rudd: ‘Clueless’ actor Paul Rudd says he’s grateful to be a star: ‘You have a lot of opportunities’
- NY Democrats want to dismiss tackle football as too dangerous for young children
- Visit West Hollywood with a $100 WeHo Hotel Credit for Awards Season
- Days of Our Lives actor Cody Longo dies aged 34
- Australia eye three-peat at Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup | Cricket
- High Yield Bond Listing on the International Stock Exchange (Tise) – Commodities/Derivatives/Exchanges