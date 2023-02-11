Chinese President Xi Jinping meets Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen

More than a million vehicles have traveled on Cambodia’s first-ever highway linking the capital Phnom Penh and the deep-sea port province of Preah Sihanouk in the first three months since its inauguration on October 1 last year. The 187 km long highway, invested by the China Road and Bridge Corporation to the tune of 2 billion dollars, is one of the results of cooperation between China and Cambodia within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative ( BIS). There is a proverb in Cambodia that says “there is a road, there is hope”. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen once said that China has built a lot of roads and bridges for Cambodia, so it means China has raised a lot of hope for the Cambodian people. Hun Sen visited China in February 2020, when the country’s COVID-19 epidemic situation was still severe. Recalling the meeting, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday that the visit was a sign of support and that Hun Sen stood firmly with the Chinese people in their fight against COVID-19. “It is my great pleasure to work with you to materialize our three-year rendezvous and usher in a new era of building a China-Cambodia community with a shared future in early spring,” Xi told Hun Sen. at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia Hun Sen at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2023. /Xinhua Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia Hun Sen at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2023. /Xinhua

All-round cooperation Xi stressed that the two sides can build a cooperation framework in six major areas: politics, production capacity, agriculture, energy, security, and people-to-people and cultural exchanges. Hun Sen expressed his full agreement with the idea. The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) trade pact and the China-Cambodia Free Trade Agreement (CCFTA) entered into force on January 1, 2022. According to the Economic and Commercial Office of the Chinese Embassy in Cambodia, the Trade volume between China and Cambodia reached $14.5 billion from January to November 2022, a year-on-year increase of 19.1%. On Friday, Xi stressed that China will also encourage more Chinese enterprises to invest in Cambodia, help build the Sihanoukville special economic zone and support the construction of transport infrastructure. In addition to the expressway, Chinese-funded projects such as national roads, hospitals, rural roads and drinking water supply came into operation in Cambodia in 2022, and more agricultural products such as longan, corn and pangasius have obtained official access to the Chinese market. market. Additionally, a team of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) experts visited Cambodia last March to help the Southeast Asian nation fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Regarding people-to-people and cultural exchanges, Xi noted that the Chinese side will give priority to restoring and increasing direct flights between China and Cambodia, encouraging tourism cooperation and carrying out works for the protection and restoration of cultural heritage. China has helped restore ruined temples in the Angkor Archaeological Park since 1997 by successfully restoring Chau Say Tevoda Temple and Ta Keo Temple.

