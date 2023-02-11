Mark Pomerantz quit Trump investigation, leaker writes





Around Washington and in political parlors, a favorite guessing game is which threads of evidence are known to which prosecutors and when, if at all, someone will call former President Donald Trump to account for a number of alleged crimes. We went through it with Robert Mueller’s two-volume investigation and report – and a tell-all book about it, of course, when it was over – which whetted DC’s appetite for everyone to suddenly act. as if they were the stars of a Beltway version of Franchise Law & Order.

The final entry is from Mark Pomerantz, who did what one Washington Post columnist said so perfectly as “plead and say.” And the seasoned lawyer did it with a rash that caught his former colleagues off guard, likely complicated the case he was ostensibly pursuing before a very public resignation, and possibly gave the target of his case of the swansong – former President Donald Trump – such an unexpected announcement. defense of humans. His incendiary device: a Grisham-style score-settling tome bound as People vs. Donald Trump: An Inside Account, which came out on Tuesday.

Let’s go back to the beginning of the tape. Pomerantz was a happily retired former federal prosecutor and criminal defense attorney living in suburban New York City during the height of the COVID-19 crisis when his phone rang with a solicitation for him to come in as as a part-time outside adviser to the New York District Attorney’s Office, frontline local prosecutors in Manhattan. Cyrus Vance Jr., the future outgoing chief prosecutor, was seeking advice on the case he and his colleagues were building against Trump and his companies. Federal prosecutors in New York and Washington had their own interests in the same set of facts, and the New York State Attorney General was also following a parallel track. Recruiting an outside panel of advisers for a local jurisdiction “seemed a little odd,” but Pomerantz joined in, then stepped up.

Pomerantz began digging into the case and eventually earned an appointment as an unpaid member of the prosecutorial team. He says he tended to lean into “creative theorizing” and “fresh” ideas about potential indictments. But it’s clear that he increasingly convinced himself and a few others that they could not only build a case against Trump, but that they could win. Still, the conservative culture — with a lowercase C — in the city office proved frustrating for Pomerantz, who felt his junior colleagues weren’t listening. And this is where the personalities collided with the facts.

Pomerantz’s book contains bullet points that are not really disputed. Trump used an intermediary witness turned cooperator to pay off an adult movie star, an act Pomerantz sees as potential extortion on Stormy Daniels’ side but “not illegal per se” from where Trump was sitting. Trump was an unrepentant deceiver of facts who inflated the value of his properties to secure loans, used dodgy donations of undevelopable land to claim tax deductions, and tricked the tax authorities to avoid paying the full bill when it was due. according to Pomerantz’s account, which reads like an unofficial indictment of the former president. (In the official case the New York Attorney’s Office brought against the Trump Organization, jurors found the companies guilty of tax charges, but Trump himself was not charged.) In one item Particularly telling of Pomerantz’s story, public documents prove that Trump falsely claimed his house in Trump Tower was 30,000 square feet when it actually measures 11,000.

Ultimately, Pomerantz compares Trump to John Gotti, a former mob boss who used every trick to avoid guilt and maintain a degree of denial while building a massive criminal enterprise. It’s compelling, sure, but amid numerous sprawling criminal investigations and allegations of personal and financial impropriety, Trump still won the White House in 2016 and garnered more votes than any incumbent president. history when he tried to keep it in 2020.

Pomerantz is the first to acknowledge that he and his team did not always have visibility into what other prosecutors were doing and that his team was severely understaffed. “We just didn’t know all they did,” he wrote, leading to cross-posting, the occasional unofficial chat and frequent competitive jockeys. The internal fights within his team were also numerous. “A mini-revolt” arose that pitted intruders against career prosecutors, there was a tense transition between Vance and his successor, Alvin Bragg, then Pomerantz and a colleague drafted coordinated resignations in protest at the slow pace of Bragg in the Trump case once. He took over the office.

And then he wrote this book, which served his cause well. At least at some point. “Donald Trump had managed to dance between the raindrops of responsibility”, laments Pomerantz in a final chapter. Bragg’s choice, he said, would be proven “historically wrong”.

Aside from the ongoing drama over whether Pomerantz violated a nondisclosure agreement, broke decades of standards, and circumvented ethical rules for lawyers in writing this book, the text alone carries a series of warnings. For example, by his own admission, Pomerantz and Bragg never gelled. They didn’t have the same rapport that Pomerantz, Vance and his trusted adviser Carey Dunne enjoyed based on decades of professional familiarity if not friendship. By contrast, Pomerantz at one point notes that he was a law school graduate when Bragg was born, just one of the asides that leaves a bit of pettiness in the face of his otherwise meritorious argument.

Pomerantz is never so smug to assert that his case was a slam-dunk set of facts, but his meticulously detailed account leads readers to that conclusion. In fact, according to Pomerantz, even objectors from the New York District Attorney’s office never said they thought Trump was innocent; their protests were about the politicization of a lawsuit and what the case – won or lost – would do to the country and its fragile democracy. After all, it’s one thing to catch Trump companies valuing a Manhattan property at $527 million on a single piece of paper, then tell the tax authorities it was only worth $16 million; it’s another to worry about sparking another January 6, 2021 uprising by being the first prosecutors in history to indict a former president.

While many of the facts in the book are already known to keen trackers of the Trump legal saga, the behind-the-scenes scuffle was only announced in real time. Thanks to Pomerantz, we now have plenty of admittedly self-serving information about the choices made to build a case against Trump and then let it simmer under a new district attorney. Because most of the juiciest evidence had been presented in secret to a grand jury, Pomerantz must rely on what has already leaked to build his public case. There’s a lot out there, that’s for sure, and there are other little nuggets he alludes to, both in his writing and in posting emails and memos sent to the channel. of command.

The book’s biggest problem is that it assumed the status quo would continue, and it didn’t. The prosecution requested by Pomerantz did not come into his timeline, but it appears to be moving forward now, a development that emerged between the submission of the manuscript and its arrival at the gates of Washington. There are broad statements to be made here about instant gratification and the merits of being late, about betraying colleagues’ confidences, and taking a messy feud within the office public.

But the more relevant the practice: things change, and they change quickly when the potential defendant is the former – and possibly future – President of the United States. Now that Pomerantz’s grievances have been released, Trump may have more to chew on for his reproaches over “witch hunts” and biased prosecutions. Writing a definitive story in real time is difficult, if not impossible. To borrow an analogy from Pomerantz, it sometimes takes a minute to boil an ocean. Pomerantz didn’t like his boss’ pace and took his candle back to the suburbs. What he missed was that maybe a flamethrower was waiting in the wings of the DA’s office, and stoking a conflagration from afar probably wasn’t helpful. Which is why it’s entirely likely that Pomerantz, selling his book wherever he can, will soon find himself helping the public relations record of the very man he spent a year pursuing as criminal: Trump.

