Trump escalates attacks on Ron DeSantis as clash brews in 2024





Former President Donald Trump is approaching Florida Governor Ron DeSantis with urgent new hostility, rushing to turn the Republican base against its most formidable potential rival in 2024.

Out is Ron DeSanctimonious, Trump’s clumsy attempt at a nickname.

Public floggings are increasingly common on the Trumps Truth Social website, which brand DeSantis in terms that could repel GOP voters.

RINO GLOBALIST, Trump fumed last week, using the pejorative acronym Republican in name only. On Tuesday, he posted twice to draw attention to a 2021 blog post from a site called The Hill Reporter, which allegedly showed a photo of DeSantis with several young women during his brief time as a high school teacher there. over 20 years ago. Trump’s posts asked, without evidence, whether DeSantis was inappropriate with his female students.

NBC News has not confirmed the authenticity of the photo. DeSantis has not commented.

Trump, whose endorsement in 2018 helped then-underdog DeSantis surge through a primary and win the governorship, also called his former ally disloyal.

DeSantis, who has yet to launch a presidential campaign, has not engaged as directly or as explicitly as Trump. But he began to respond with his own thinly veiled insults.

Asked last week about attacks from former presidents on his handling of the pandemic, DeSantis pointed to his own re-election victory, a not-so-subtle reminder that voters rejected Trump after one term.

At a press conference on Wednesday, a reporter started to reference Trump’s posts in a question to DeSantis, but the governor cut him off, saying, I get it you want controversy.

He then delivered another obvious jab at Trump.

I spend my time delivering results for the people of Florida and fighting against [President] Joe Biden, DeSantis said. I don’t spend my time trying to smear other Republicans.

Numerous national polls show Trump as the only declared Republican candidate for the 2024 nomination leading a hypothetically crowded GOP field, with DeSantis firmly established in second place. But a poll released this week by the Club for Growth, a conservative organization that has tangled with Trump, showed DeSantis ahead of Trump in a head-to-head race. Another recent poll in New Hampshire, which is expected to hold the first GOP primary, showed DeSantis with a double-digit lead over Trump and others.

DeSantis’ approval rating is generally high among GOP respondents, including former Trump voters, in these polls. A Republican strategist close to Trump said the former president aimed to define DeSantis quickly and neutralize what he recognizes as a threat.

People who like Trump haven’t viewed DeSantis unfavorably because they see him as a Trump supporter, said the strategist, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly. So what happens as his favor begins to wane due to Trump’s attacks? Do we really think DeSantis will be in a stronger position than he is today? Because it’s quite obvious to me that he has nowhere to go but down.

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, Trump’s former ambassador to the United Nations, is expected to announce a campaign for the GOP nomination next week. Several others, including South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, are also considering races. All would vie with DeSantis for the votes of Republicans eager to pass Trump.

DeSantis is not expected to decide on his candidacy until later this year, after the Florida legislative session ends. Several operatives from his 2022 re-election campaign remain in his political orbit, perhaps ready to roll out for a White House bid or, in the meantime, a supportive super PAC that could help DeSantis absorb some of Trump’s jabs. answering them on his behalf.

A spokesperson for DeSantis declined to comment on Trump’s or the governors’ immediate policy plans on Wednesday.

A GOP consultant with friends on both sides of the teeming rivalry wondered if Trump’s attacks would bring down DeSantis’ message by stoking the devoted fanbase he’s attracted online.

People are looking for an arc or trajectory to Trump’s provocations, said the consultant, who requested anonymity to speak candidly. But it’s more like a sharp boxer to gauge the reactions of his opponents. DeSantis himself has clearly decided to stay out of the back and forth, but the way his substitutes overreact and overreact is telling. In the age of social media, a candidate simply cannot control the reaction of some of their most vocal supporters, so staying entirely on message is not possible.

For now, though, DeSantis seems content to stick to his not-so-subtle contrasts.

DeSantis is clearly leaning into [the narrative] that National Republicans have underperformed in recent years as he won a historic re-election in Florida, said Alex Conant, a Republican strategist who worked on Florida Sen. Marco Rubios’ 2016 presidential campaign. Republicans want to win, and right now DeSantis looks like a winner.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2024-election/trump-escalates-attacks-ron-desantis-2024-clash-brews-rcna69712 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos