Politics
A lawyer investigating the appointment of the BBC president has shared articles criticizing Boris Johnson
A lawyer investigating the BBC chairman’s appointment after Boris Johnson’s furious loan has shared articles criticizing the former prime minister and posted anti-Brexit messages on social media
- Adam Heppinstall KCre posted comments suggesting Mr Johnson failed to follow his own ministerial code
- Letter also republished from The Guardian saying the Prime Minister flouted his own laws and rules
The lawyer investigating the BBC chairman’s appointment amid allegations he helped arrange a loan deal for Boris Johnson has shared critical posts online about the former prime minister.
Adam Heppinstall KC, who is responsible for deciding whether Richard Sharps’ selection was above the board, reposted comments suggesting Mr Johnson failed to follow his own cabinet code.
Separately, his Twitter account reposted a letter from The Guardian newspaper which said the Prime Minister was flouting his own laws and rules.
Anger doesn’t even touch the sides of this pathetic excuse for a man, he said.
Screen grab taken from Parliamentary TV of BBC Chairman Richard Sharp appearing before the House of Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport
His account also tweeted criticism of the red tape created by Brexit in March 2021 and three months later reposted posts criticizing then-Health Secretary Matt Hancock.
Adam Heppinstall KC (pictured), who is in charge of deciding whether Richard Sharps’ selection was above the board, reposted comments suggesting Boris Johnson had breached his own ministerial code
Mr Heppinstalls’ messages, first reported by The Daily Telegraph, have led Mr Johnson’s allies to question whether he will be an independent arbiter. Tory MP Michael Fabricator said: Judges, whether in the courts or in public service inquiries, must be seen to be fair and neutral. This casts a dark shadow over the neutrality of the process.
The investigation into Mr Sharps’ appointment began after he was accused of helping arrange an £800,000 loan for Mr Johnson while Prime Minister.
Mr Sharp admitted last week that he had acted as an introducing agency, but insisted he had not facilitated the loan deal.
Critics allege there is a conflict of interest as Mr Sharp was later appointed chairman of the BBC.
A spokesperson for the Office of the Public Appointments Commissioner said Mr. Heppinstall was independent of government and the civil service. Mr. Heppinstall declined to comment.
