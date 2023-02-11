PM Modi restores Kashmir’s special status as only way forward in India-Pakistan relations: Imran Khan





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan | photo credit: Reuters

Ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the only way forward in relations with India is for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to restore Kashmir’s special status.

In 2019, the Indian Parliament revoked Article 370 of the Constitution which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir and divided the state into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

“India has revoked the special status of Kashmir. Now the only way forward in the talks with India is first for the Modi administration to restore it,” Khan told PTI on February 7 evening. while interacting with foreign media at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

On another question on the rule of law, Pakistani leader Tehreek-i-Insaf said: “There will be no future for Pakistan if there is no rule of law. Take India for example. It has progressed thanks to the rule of law.”

Read also | The Political Flow in Pakistan

Imran Khan also claimed that the PML(N) and its allies also planned to target his party leaders and rig the elections.

Mr Khan is turning to the judiciary to “protect the Constitution” and “thwart” the ruling PML(N)-led coalition’s plan to delay elections in Pakistan’s Punjab and Kyber Pakhtaunkhawa provinces, where Elections must be held within 90 days of the dissolution of assemblies last month.

Pakistani leader Tehreek-i-Insaf, who was ousted as prime minister in a vote of no confidence by the PMLN and its allies in April last year, claimed that the ruling coalition, with the support of his masters within the military establishment, had planned to oust him from politics.

“They have devised a plan to disqualify me. Every effort is being made in all powerful circles in the country to keep me out of politics,” he claimed.

Asked if the army chief, General Syed Asim Munir, was also behind the effort, Mr Khan said: “He has been in the post for two months and I give him the benefit doubt.”

Mr Khan also alleged that his political rival and three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif wanted him disqualified. “Nawaz has set a condition (at the establishment) for his return from the UK and that is my disqualification,” he claimed.

The PML(N) recently declared that its supreme leader Nawaz Sharif would return before the general elections.

Mr Khan also accused Nawaz Sharif of striking a deal with former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa during his extension vote in parliament.

“Giving General Bajwa an extension was my biggest mistake. It was a huge mistake. After an agreement with Nawaz, Bajwa made sure that Nawaz, his family members and his party men got relief in multi-billion corruption cases,” he alleged.

Imran Khan said he did not understand how the military establishment could side with corrupt criminals like Sharifs and Zardaris.

“There is a visible chasm between the Pakistani army and the people. They are angry with the support of the army for those who looted this country. And let me tell you, it is very dangerous for the country “said Mr Khan.

Imran Khan said he would be the first to be arrested by the court during the Jail Bharo protest pushing to demand elections in Punjab and Kyber Pakhtaunkhawa provinces be held in 90 days.

“I will lead the Jail Bharo Tehreek which is a non-violent movement,” Mr Khan said.

