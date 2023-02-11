Cambodia’s Hun Sen receives pledges of support during visit to Beijing





In this photo released by Chinese news agency Xinhua, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands on the sidelines of a meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on Friday, May 10 February 2023. Hun Sen met Friday with Xi Jinping visiting his ally who underlines the increasingly close ties between the two Asian countries. (Huang Jingwen/Xinhua via AP) Huang Jingwen/AP In this photo released by Chinese news agency Xinhua, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, third from left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, third from right, meet at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Hun Sen met Friday with Xi Jinping visiting his ally who underlines the increasingly close ties between the two Asian countries. (Shen Hong/Xinhua via AP) Shen Hong/AP BEIJING (AP) Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen received multiple assurances of Chinese economic and political support during a meeting Friday in Beijing with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Advertisement The article continues below this ad (China) firmly supports Cambodia in safeguarding national sovereignty and security, firmly supports Cambodia in consistently promoting major domestic political agendas and economic and social development, and resolutely opposes external forces that s ‘interfering in Cambodia’s internal affairs,’ Xi told Hun Sen of the official Xinhua news agency. China will also encourage more Chinese companies to invest in Cambodia, help build the Sihanoukville economic zone in southwestern Cambodia on the Gulf of Thailand, and support the construction of transport infrastructure, said Mr. Xi. Hun Sen was quoted as thanking China for providing COVID-19 vaccines and said Cambodia firmly supports China in safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests “and firmly opposes to any outside force interfering in China’s internal affairs on issues related to Hong Kong, Xinjiang, and Tibet.” Advertisement The article continues below this ad Cambodia is a key Chinese diplomatic partner, helping to dampen criticism of Beijing in the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations, with several members engaged in disputes territories with China in the South China Sea. The meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guest House comes amid the Hun Sens’ three-day visit. He was due to meet outgoing Premier Li Keqiang later, after which the leaders were to oversee the signing of a series of agreements. Hun Sen took power in 1998 and, with strong Chinese support, eliminated all democratic threats to his rule, muzzling the press and locking up or exiling opponents and critics. In return, China has acquired an outsized role in Cambodian politics and economy, as evidenced by the many Chinese-funded projects, hotels and casinos that dot the landscape. Advertisement The article continues below this ad Chinese state banks have also financed airports, roads and other infrastructure built with Chinese loans. More than 40% of Cambodia’s $10 billion in external debt is owed to China, although Cambodia has not asked Beijing to restructure this burden, unlike other countries like Sri Lanka, Zambia and Ethiopia, which took out massive Chinese loans. Despite its small size, Cambodia has become an important partner for China, which was the main supporter of the communist Khmer Rouge regime in the 1970s, whose radical policies are responsible for the deaths of an estimated 1.7 million people. . In June, China and Cambodia inaugurated a naval port expansion project that raised concerns from the United States and others that it could give Beijing a strategically important military outpost. important in the Gulf of Thailand. In 2019, Hun Sen reportedly granted China the right to establish a military base at Ream Naval Base. He has long denied this, saying Cambodia’s constitution prohibits foreign military installations.

