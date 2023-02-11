Donald Trump offers DNA in rape case: lawyer





NEW YORK (AP) Donald Trump’s lawyer said on Friday the former president was willing to provide a DNA sample to compare to the stains on the dress of a woman who accused him of raping her he more than a quarter of a century ago in the dressing room of a department store.

Attorney Joseph Tacopina told a Manhattan federal court judge in a letter that Trump would turn over the sample as long as lawyers for his accuser, columnist E. Jean Carroll, first provide the missing pages of a report DNA on the dress.

FILE – Columnist E. Jean Carroll leaves federal court, Feb. 22, 2022, in New York City. A federal appeals court asked a Washington DC appeals court on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 to help decide whether the United States should be replaced by former President Donald Trump as a defendant in a lawsuit in libel brought by Carroll, who says he raped her. more than a quarter of a century ago. (AP Photo/Larry Neumeister, File)

According to a court filing Thursday, both Trump and Carroll are listed as possible first witnesses for their attorneys in a trial that is set to begin April 24.

Carroll sued Trump for defamation and rape, claiming Trump turned a friendly encounter at a Manhattan luxury department store in late 1995 or early 1996 into a violent rape.

She did not speak about it publicly until the release of a book in 2019: Why do we need men?

Trump insisted the meeting never happened, including during a deposition in October, and his attorney said the same in his latest court filing.

Tacopina claimed that Carroll and her attorneys were trying to get a publicity advantage by claiming Trump’s DNA was on the dress she wore the night she said she was raped.

Mr. Trump’s DNA is either on the dress or it isn’t, he said.

Tacopina said Carroll’s attorneys refused to produce a dozen pages of the DNA report they obtained because she knows her DNA is not on the dress because the alleged sexual assault never happened. occurred.

Roberta Kaplan, an attorney for Carroll, did not immediately comment, although she was due to file a response to Tacopina’s letter to the judge.

