Republicans are terrified of Donald Trump winning GOP nomination and losing to Joe Biden





When Donald Trump was about to announce his presidential candidacy in 2024, he no doubt expected the response to be deafening but in a good way. Ticker parades launched in cities across the country. Evangelical ministers devoting entire sermons to him. Crowds of people lined up outside Mar-a-Lago to see him in the flesh and thank him for his service. Even haters and losers would agree that it was the best thing to happen to America in a long, long time.

Unfortunately for the former guy, that’s not exactly how things turned out. Instead of being honored with overwhelming displays of admiration, Trump had to resort to threats to try to get Republicans to endorse him. Instead of calling Trump Gods gift to the man, the cloth men are running for the hills. And instead of seeing him as someone who could easily beat Joe Biden and help the GOP retake the White House, conservatives are terrified of another Trump nomination that will doom them to the polls in November 2024.

I don’t think it’s fair to call Donald Trump a damaged candidate, top Republican fundraiser Eric Levine told Politico. It’s a metastasized cancer that, if not stopped, will destroy the party. Donald Trump is a loser and he is probably the only Republican in the country, if not the only person in the country, who cannot beat Joe Biden. As Levine and other Republicans have noted, a big fear, not at all unfounded, is that a crowded GOP field for party nominations will lead to a vote split that could greatly benefit Trump. And according to Politico, that led to some uncomfortable conversations.

Some of these top Republicans meet with potential candidates and tell them that if they want to run they absolutely should, but they should also be prepared to drop out long before the vote starts to make sure the GOP puts their top contender forward against BidenTop donors who spoke with top non-Trump contenders like Nikki Haley, Mike Pompeo and Mike Pence say they all get it, none of them are spoilers and are aware dangers to the party, if not the country, of a Trump Redux.

Does Mike Pence really want his legacy to be that he got 4% of the vote and helped [elect] Donald Trump? asked an adviser to a major Republican donor. The same applies to [Mike] Pompeo, the same goes for [Nikki] Haley. They want to get some ground, sure, but there’s a bigger incentive to pull out sooner depending on what it would mean for the country and the party.

Still, if the Haleys and Pompeos of the world end up running, they’re doing it to win, and despite what they’re telling donors now, once they start getting a warm reception on the stump, it can be tough to stop.

For his part, Trump seems to understand that more candidates can only help him, thus outright encouraging Haley to run. (The exception, of course, is Ron DeSantis, whose potential candidacy seems to petrify the ex-president, hence his suggestion this week that the Florida governor treated teenage girls while working as a history teacher at a Georgia High School.) problem facing Republicans who want to keep Trump out of the White House as much as humanly possible? That they don’t know who to rely on to beat Trump in the primary. The latest poll puts DeSantis neck and neck with the ex-president, but as Politico notes, the governor hasn’t been tested on the national stage, and there are persistent whispers that he can be clumsy on the streets. normal concessions of politics. While a former Trump adviser told the outlet that the big hope for DeSantis is that he breaks through quickly, and that convinces everyone there is no way, it obviously remains to be seen whether it will happen.

When it comes to a general election game, Republicans may worry that Trump can’t beat Biden and if 2020 was any indication, he can’t. But a Washington PostABC News poll released this week suggested it would be a toss-up, with 48% of registered voters saying they would opt for Trump versus 45% for the gap Bidena which is within the margin of error. . Which is obviously worrying from the point of view of the fate of humanity.

