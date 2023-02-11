Politics
Boris Johnson may not appear before MPs investigating him on Partygate before Easter
Ex-PM left in limbo: Boris Johnson may not appear before MPs investigating him on Partygate before Easter – nearly a YEAR after he began an investigation into lockdown rallies
- The former Prime Minister has still not been contacted by the Commons Privileges Committee
- He was not asked to provide written evidence, unlike other witnesses
Boris Johnson may not appear before MPs investigating him on Partygate until Easter, nearly a year after their investigation was launched.
The former prime minister has still not been contacted by the House of Commons Privileges Committee, even though it began its investigation more than nine months ago.
He was not asked to provide written evidence, unlike other witnesses working in Downing Street at the time of the lockdown-breaking rallies, nor was he given their submissions for his legal team to consider. .
And Mr Johnson has been given no indication of when he will be asked to appear before the committee to answer questions about whether he misled the Commons when he insisted that all of the guidelines of Covid had been tracked.
Pictured: Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie (file photo). The former Prime Minister has still not been contacted by the Commons Privileges Committee, even though it began its investigation more than nine months ago.
Handout photo released by the Cabinet Office showing Boris Johnson at a rally in the Cabinet Room at 10 Downing Street on his birthday, which was released with the publication of Sue’s Gray report on Downing Street parties in Whitehall during the coronavirus lockdown
MPs are still considering statements they received from officials who were in Number 10 at the height of the pandemic, as the deadline for written evidence passed last Tuesday. Members can still ask them for clarification.
They also received an evidence package from Downing Street, including official logs and Mr Johnson’s briefing notes. With the Commons now on recess for a week and invitations still to be sent out for oral evidence sessions, and a fortnight’s break for Easter starting just a month after that, the much-anticipated TV hearing featuring Mr Johnson is less and less likely to take place before the survey’s first anniversary on April 21. It is understood Mr Johnson has been told he will not be required to give evidence until May at the earliest. However, parliamentary sources last night disputed this.
This means that the committees’ final decision on whether or not he was in contempt of Parliament with the entire House of Commons, then required to vote on any recommended punishment, will not be made until much later this year.
By contrast, the Sue Gray-led Cabinet Office investigation into Partygate was published less than six months after it was launched and the Metropolitan Police criminal investigation, which saw Mr Johnson fined for attending his own surprise birthday party in the Cabinet Room, only took four months.
Mr Johnson has received no indication of when he will be asked to appear before the committee to answer questions about whether he misled the Commons when he insisted all Covid guidelines had been followed.
The ex-prime minister’s allies are increasingly concerned about the delay in the parliamentary inquiry, which was originally due to be completed and dusted off last fall. In October, the committee insisted that it would hear oral evidence shortly.
It is suspected that the committee led by veteran Labor MP Harriet Harman is determined to find damning evidence proving that Mr Johnson knew No 10 staff were breaking the law and does not want to put him on the spot until he does. did not find.
His supporters say it is unfair to keep him waiting for what has been branded a televised witch trial.
A friend of the former prime minister said: It’s like they want to keep the sword of Damocles hanging over his head. Another added: Justice delayed is justice denied. I suspect they’re having a hard time finding a smoking gun.
And a third said: They must have all the documentary evidence available and they should use it for the next stage of the investigation. It’s not fair to Boris.
A spokesperson for the privileges committee said: The committee is analyzing written evidence submitted to the inquiry by the government in November, in addition to written evidence received from witnesses before the February 7 deadline. Full details of any oral testimony hearing will be made available. when announced.
