Shinzo Abe lays out Trump’s thought process ahead of US-North Korea summit in posthumous memoir





CN—

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe urged then-President Donald Trump not to give in to North Korea and maintain the threat of military pressure, according to his memoir.

In his posthumously published book Abe Shinzo: Kaikoroku, Abe details his meetings with Trump and lays out the thought process of the then presidents regarding negotiations with North Korea and strategic defense issues in Asia.

I kept telling him, what Kim Jong Un fears the most is that suddenly a Tomahawk hit will cost him his life, the life of his family. I kept telling Trump that only the United States could pressure him to use force, Abe wrote in his Japanese memoir, according to an English translation.

Abe recalled that there were concerns Trump would convey to Kim, the North Korean leader, that he was reluctant to take military action, and Abe and Trump’s national security team were keen to make sure the world doesn’t find out.

If Kim Jong Un discovers that Trump is someone reluctant to take military action, then the pressure will be released. So we had to make absolutely sure that the outside world was not aware of it. We had to make the North Koreans think, ‘If it’s about Trump, go ahead. Not only me, but also the US security team was desperate to keep Trump’s true nature a secret, Abe writes.

In his memoir, Abe shares that he told Trump that North Korea should destroy not only nuclear weapons but also ICBMs, medium-range missiles and biological weapons, but he didn’t listen. For him, diplomacy is a new field and he has not been involved in North Korean affairs for many years. The US State Department, the White House security team and I couldn’t stop Trump from thinking about making history.

John Bolton, who was Trump’s national security adviser at the time, confirmed Abes’ account and said the former prime minister repeatedly stressed the importance of posing a US military threat to Kim. Bolton said he and his Japanese counterpart have been in regular contact throughout his tenure.

There’s no way you’re going to get North Korea denuclearized if they think there’s no military threat and Abe has told Trump that in every meeting he’s had with him, Bolton told CNN. I’m grateful for the reference, but I don’t think it took us for Abe to understand what he needed to do. And he was absolutely right. Trump needed to hear it repeatedly.

The Trumps team did not return the request for comment.

Trump has repeatedly said that his maximum pressure strategy with North Korea was what brought Pyongyang to the negotiating table during his presidency, although a denuclearization deal was never reached.

Abe said one of Trump’s powers in the negotiations was that he was seen as the person on the international stage who would be most likely to use military force. I think people are suspicious that Trump is the kind of person who would suddenly use military force in the international community, he writes.

If these actions cost the United States a lot of money, Trump was unlikely to react in the same way, according to the former prime minister.

He’s a businessman at heart, so he was careful with things that cost money. He thinks of diplomacy and security in terms of money, writes Abe.

When the US military sent an aircraft carrier strike group around the Sea of ​​Japan in 2017, Trump first asked me: do you know how much it costs to move an aircraft carrier? I do not like it. He said, I would prefer to keep the aircraft carrier in the military port, writes Abe.

Trump was also reluctant to continue funding military exercises with South Korea, Abe writes, quoting Trump as saying: Joint military exercises between the United States and South Korea cost a lot of money. It’s a waste. He should be stopped.

Abe thought it would have an effect on the negotiations at the US-North Korea summit and told Trump: We can’t pull US troops out of South Korea, if you’re going to have a US- North Korea.

The book published this week contains interviews conducted by two journalists from October 2020 to October 2021. Abe died in July 2022 after being shot while delivering a campaign speech on a street in central Japan. The book was originally supposed to be published a year ago. However, the book reveals that Abe had asked for the publication to be postponed because it was too sensitive. His wife, Akie Abe, is said to have agreed to the publication of the memoirs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/10/politics/shinzo-abe-memoir-trump/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos