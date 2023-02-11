Lawyer slams DNA offer as ‘bad faith’ delay tactic





Trump is now ready to submit a DNA sample for his civil rape case in New York, according to new court documents. The deadline for new evidence has passed, so it’s unclear if the sample will come into play at trial. Carroll’s attorney called the offer “yet another bad faith and legally frivolous delay tactic.” Loading Something is loading.

Former President Donald Trump has agreed to undergo DNA testing as part of his defense in an upcoming civil rape trial in federal court in New York, but lawyers for his accuser say the offer comes too late and is just another delay tactic.

Trump’s sudden willingness to submit a DNA sample after the case was uncovered and after three years of denying the request was confirmed in court documents on Friday. It was first reported by the Daily Beast.

“Mr. Trump is indeed willing to provide a DNA sample for the sole purpose of comparing it to the DNA found on the dress in question,” Trump’s attorney Joe Tacopina said in the filing.

But the former president also demands that his accuser first give him the genome to which he would be compared.

“Mr. Trump’s DNA is either on the dress or it isn’t,” and his accuser should be willing to present her own evidence, according to the filing.

“Why is the applicant now hiding from this reality? asks the file. “We assume the answer to that question is that she knows her DNA is not on the dress because the alleged sexual assault never happened.”

Lawyers for Trump accuser E. Jean Carroll vehemently opposed the last-minute offer of a DNA sample in their response to Tacopina’s letter on Friday.

Carroll’s attorneys first requested DNA from Trump in January 2020 to match skin particles found on the dress she said she was wearing during the alleged assault. But Trump resisted for years. His lawyers now say he should not be allowed to suddenly change his mind before trial.

“Trump may prefer to postpone the trial to another day, and he (and his new lawyers) may regret the decisions he made earlier in this case, but that is no reason to delay the trial day again. Carroll in court,” one of Carroll’s attorneys, Roberta Kaplan, wrote Friday.

She also called the last-minute offer a “blatant effort to sway the jury” and “yet another bad faith and legally frivolous delay tactic.”

It’s unclear if the judge will allow the last-minute DNA sample. Judge Lewis A. Kaplan (no relation to Carroll’s attorney) has already complained several times that the Trump side dragged out the case with delay after delay.

Kaplan, the attorney, explained in her response Friday that she and other attorneys for Carroll ultimately decided not to fight Trump over his DNA because they anticipated appeals that could slow down the process.

“Carroll, now 79, has built her case with powerful additional evidence and is prepared to prove Trump’s liability in front of a jury; she should not be harmed by Trump’s latest scheme to violate court orders. and uproot the trial date,” his attorney wrote.

Tacopina declined to comment on Friday’s filing. Kaplan said the answer “speaks for itself”.

A photo of the lab report that Donald Trump’s rape accuser, E. Jean Carroll, submitted in January 2020 as part of her defamation lawsuit against the former president. Initiated

Carroll alleges that Trump raped her in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman in the mid-1990s.

She told two close friends about the alleged attack, but not the police.

“Women who have been raped are considered less in this society, are considered spoiled property, are considered rather stupid,” she said quietly, recounting the attack in a sworn deposition for the ‘affair.

Carroll kept the dress she says she was wearing at the time. Nearly 30 years later, lab tests found an as-yet-unidentified man’s skin cells on his sleeves, she said in court filings.

His legal team, led by Kaplan, demanded a “sample of the defendant’s mouth, blood or skin cells sufficient for DNA analysis and comparison with unidentified male DNA present on the dress the plaintiff was wearing. in the sexual assault at issue in this action”.

The former president refused for three years to submit a sample for testing.

E. Jean Carroll accused Donald Trump of raping her in the mid-1990s. Eva Deitch for The Washington Post via Getty Images

But Trump, who recently took on Tacopina as his new lead counsel, now appears to be changing tack.

Leaving Trump’s DNA in the case would be an 11-hour roll of the dice for both sides.

It’s risky for Trump, who denies even knowing Carroll. And it’s risky for Carroll, who has publicly touted the significance of the dress and who, absent a Trump sample, could ask jurors “What’s Trump got to hide?”

“This sample could be the key to the case,” said defense attorney Karen Friedman Agnifilo, former assistant chief of the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

“He says it never happened,” Friedman Agnifilo said. “So if it’s his DNA, a match would be so powerful for his case.”

On the other hand, a “no game” result could cripple Carroll’s team.

“She came out and said, ‘I saved the dress, I have a sample,’ and so she’s kind of stuck with that,” Friedman Agnifilo said.

“As soon as you bring the science into this and say ‘I have proof’, if the proof isn’t there it’s hard to say ‘you still have to believe me’. It becomes a mountain harder to climb,” she added.

“I got the dress,” Carroll had tweeted in 2021. “Trump is basically screwed.”

A photo of E’s dress. Jean Carroll included in the lab report. New York County Supreme Court

“If it’s not his DNA, or if it’s inconclusive because he’s degraded, that could potentially exculpate him,” Friedman Agnifilo said.

“It could be Trump’s version of ‘If it doesn’t fit, you have to acquit’.”

Carroll, a longtime Elle Advice columnist, says she kept the Donna Karan coat-dress hanging in her closet for decades and never wore it again until she posed on it on the cover of New York magazine in June 2019, when she first went public with her rape. accusation in a trial for the point of sale.

A few months later, Carroll sued Trump for defamation when he loudly and repeatedly denied her story. Trump said she was not his type and claimed he had never even met her, despite photographic evidence to the contrary.

Carroll sued Trump again last year, for a new defamation claim and for the alleged rape itself, after New York passed a law temporarily allowing sexual assault lawsuits to be filed in cases where the time limit for prescription had expired.

Both lawsuits have trial dates in April and could end up being combined and tried at the same time.

The judge seemed determined to stick to the schedule. At a scheduling hearing in the case on Tuesday, Trump’s attorney asked for a six-week extension to Carroll’s second trial, but Kaplan only gave him one.

