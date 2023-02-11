The death toll exceeds 24,000; Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan faces public fury





Turkey-Syria earthquake: According to the Sydney Morning Herald, more than 24,000 people died from the earthquake in Turkey and Syria. On Friday, rescuers had begun removing the children from the wreckage. Four days after the region’s worst quake in two decades, the verified death toll in southern Turkey and northwestern Syria was over 24,000. There was a lingering deadly stench in the air in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, the epicenter of the 7.8 magnitude quake that shook millions of people to their foundations on Monday morning. Meanwhile, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has claimed the government could have reacted more quickly to this week’s massive earthquake. On Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited the Adiyaman region, where he admitted the government’s reaction time was too slow. “Although we currently have the largest search and rescue team in the world, it is true that search efforts are not as fast as we would like,” he said. On May 14, Turks will go to the polls to decide whether Erdogan should be re-elected or not, and his opponents have already started to use his campaign as a political weapon. It is possible that the accident delayed the elections. If an election is held, disaster will likely be a factor due to growing frustration over the slow response time in delivering supplies and launching a rescue operation. Erdogan called for unity and denounced what he called “negative campaigns for political interest” after the election turned out to be the toughest fight he had faced in his years. two decades in power, and that was before the earthquake. The leader of Turkey’s main opposition party, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, spoke out against the government’s reaction. “The earthquake was huge, but what was much bigger than the earthquake was the lack of coordination, lack of planning and incompetence,” Kilicdaroglu said in a statement.

The leaders of both countries were asked about their reaction to the plight of hundreds of thousands of people who were left homeless and hungry due to the harsh winter. Teams of rescuers from dozens of nations worked around the clock to sift through the rubble of thousands of collapsed buildings for buried survivors. There were frequent calls for stillness as they listened for signs of life from the broken concrete piles in sub-zero temperatures. As many as 870,000 people in Turkey and Syria need immediate access to hot meals, the United Nations has warned. As many as 5.3 million people in Syria could now be homeless. “It’s a huge number and it concerns a population that is already suffering from massive displacement,” said Sivanka Dhanapala, the Syrian representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. State media said Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his wife Asma visited a hospital in Aleppo after making their first public appearance in stricken areas since the earthquake. Also READ: Turkey-Syria Earthquake: India sends 841 cartons of medicine and protection safety tools under Operation Dost to Turkey Thanks to this new policy, millions of people who have been waiting for relief throughout the country’s 12 years of civil conflict could get it more quickly. The World Food Program previously warned that there were shortages of supplies in rebel-held northwest Syria due to the battle making it difficult to deliver aid, as SMH reported. (With ANI entries)

