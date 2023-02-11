Boris Johnson puts the Conservatives’ obsession with tax cuts in the spotlight

It never seems so far away, even in the most difficult times. And, with the Tories now well behind Labor in the polls and likely with a keen eye on the next general election, it seems only a matter of time before the low-tax mantra picks up again.

Of course, it should be pointed out that the conservative demands for low taxes generally do not apply to the value-added tax, the various increases of which over the years and decades have particularly affected low-income households.

Reading the runes, the debate within the Conservative Party seems to be about whether the prospect of tax cuts not too far in the future is signaled as early as next month’s budget or not.

Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget last September is something that could make Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt a little more patient on this front than you might expect from the Tories in a situation like the current situation.

The mini-budget caused absolute chaos in the financial markets, necessitating the intervention of the Bank of England and causing the pound to fall to an all-time low against the dollar.

That said, the governing conservatives might think that time is running out.

Whatever the decision at the time, the big problem is that the Conservatives always seem to be looking in the wrong direction in their supposed desire to stimulate growth.

Mr Kwarteng and former Prime Minister Liz Truss, for some bizarre reason, believed that canceling the planned rise in the UK’s main corporate tax rate from 19% to 25% from April, an increase since restored, was one of the keys to growth. Even though the Conservatives decided to cut corporation tax from 28% to 19% after coming to power in 2010, they failed spectacularly to stimulate investment or growth as they had envisioned.

Yet the low-tax mantra continues, as conservatives not only fail to see the answer staring them in the face, they actually shun it, presumably for ideological reasons.

So what did Mr Johnson have to say for himself this time around?

In an interview with former Cabinet Minister Nadine Dorries on TalkTV, Mr Johnson said: The budget position was quite strong when I left office, we had the opportunity to do all kinds of things and we were going to do them and I have no doubt that when the time is right, the government will ensure that it starts reducing the tax burden and starting the economy again and that is what needs to happen.

It should be noted that the Tories’ reduction in the top income tax rate from 50p to 45p in the pound after they came to power in 2010 did nothing to spur growth. And the plan since abandoned by Mr Kwarteng and Ms Truss in last autumn’s mini budget to abolish the top income tax rate of 45p, while being obscene from a societal point of view with many millions of households grappling with an appalling cost of- living crisis, would surely have done nothing for the economy either.

Of course, tax cuts that mainly benefit the lowest incomes would give a much bigger boost to the economy than those benefiting the highest incomes or large corporations. However, after 2010, the Conservatives seemed focused on providing corporate tax rates well below those required to compete internationally and on tax cuts for top earners.

The reduction in family allowances meanwhile meant that those with more average incomes than the highest had to bear much more onerous marginal tax rates.

Low- and middle-income households are being hit hard by the freezing of income tax thresholds, amid runaway inflation in the UK, with that pressure set to intensify under current Conservative plans.

And the Tories have since 2010 implemented a savage austerity agenda, with their terrible crackdown on social benefits, a lamentably permanent feature of life these days from a societal point of view and a major drag from a from an economic point of view.

The UK has recorded a dismal economic performance since 2010 and is expected to be the worst performer among the major industrialized nations of the Group of Seven this year.

Yet the Conservatives still do not understand.

If the Conservatives are serious about stimulating the economy, they may want to rethink the huge and miserable public spending cut implemented by Mr Hunt in his fall statement last November, which adds to the multitude serious political mistakes made by the Conservatives since 2010.

Conservatives should sit down and think about what would actually drive growth.

Priorities could be radically realigned to put more money in the pockets of those who have to spend all or most of what they have to live on. This money would then go directly back into the economy and help the companies whose interests the Conservatives claim to defend.

The Tories could also end their mean-spirited crackdown on pay rises for crucial public sector workers, including teachers and nurses, who are rightly unwilling to accept huge real cuts in their incomes.

Such an overhaul would also help find a solution to public sector pay disputes in Scotland, should the Tories loosen the purse strings.

In the context of public sector pay, Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon rightly noted in November: There is a hard limit without extra resources from Westminster on what we can do.

The Scottish government correctly pointed out the lack of consideration for prevailing inflation rates in the UK’s spending review last year.

Stopping the strikes would surely be good for the economy.

And allowing the incomes of public sector workers to approach inflation would boost aggregate demand.

The Conservatives may also want to consider whether they could find money for other major infrastructure projects.

These are the kinds of things conservatives should consider if they are serious about growth.

Instead, Mr Hunt has moved to strangle public spending and now we have Mr Johnson trying to muster support for tax cuts.

It’s typical, but utterly lamentable. And we’ve been here before.