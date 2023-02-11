Trump suggests DeSantis ‘treated high school girls’; the governor responds





OCALA, Fla. The Governor of Florida hit back at former President Donald Trump on Wednesday after he took to social media to suggest that Ron DeSantis “medicated high school girls with alcohol” when he was a teacher.

Trump reposted a photo on the social media app, Truth Social, on Tuesday showing what appeared to be a young DeSantis smiling alongside three women, whose faces were blurred.

Bold text in the photo: “Here’s Ron DeSantimonious prepping high school girls with booze as a teacher,” followed by a puke emoji.

“It’s not Ron, is it?” He would never do such a thing! Trump wrote sarcastically on the post.

The photo was originally posted by a Truth Social user named Dong-Chan Lee, whose account describes him as a “staunch paleocon who has supported President Donald J. Trump since 2016.”

“I’ve been faced with slander every day I’ve been governor. It’s just the nature of things,” DeSantis replied Wednesday when asked about Trump’s message at a conference call. press in Ocala. “It goes with the territory. You must be tough-skinned.”

WATCH: Governor DeSantis responds to Trump's social media post

Governor Ron DeSantis Responds to Trump Truth Social Post

This is Trump’s latest political attack on DeSantis.

Shortly after DeSantis defeated Democratic challenger Charlie Crist in last November’s general election, Trump released a lengthy statement, calling DeSantis an “average” governor and taking credit for boosting the Republican’s image. .

“Ron DeSanctimonious plays games!” Trump wrote. “The Fake News asks him if he’s going to run if President Trump shows up, and he says, ‘I’m just focused on the governor’s race, I’m not looking ahead. Well, in terms of loyalty and class, that’s really not the right answer.”

Trump, a Republican, has announced his candidacy for president in 2024, while DeSantis has not said whether he will run, despite widespread speculation that the two-term governor will make a bid for the White House.

Butch Dill/AP

President Donald Trump supports Florida gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis as he speaks at a rally, Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Pensacola, Florida.

“I spend my time delivering results for the people of Florida and fighting Joe Biden. That’s how I spend my time,” DeSantis said Wednesday. “I don’t spend my time trying to smear other Republicans.”

According to a New York Times report in November, Trump’s Truth Social post photo was taken after the 2001-2002 school year when DeSantis was a teacher at Darlington School, a private day school and boarding school in Georgia.

Trump has been accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women, but has repeatedly denied the allegations.

WPTV’s Michael Williams showed the social media post to residents of downtown West Palm Beach.

WATCH: Michael Williams asks Republicans what they think

Michael Williams asks Republicans what they think of the latest DeSantis-Trump feud

David and Holly Heibert told him they were Republicans.

“The current facts and where we are today, I don’t care what happened 20 years ago,” David Heibert said.

Holly Heibert added: “I would hate to be judged for what I did in college.”

Another woman, who lives in New Jersey and identified herself only as Maureen, is also a Republican.

“I don’t think it hurts DeSantis,” she said.

What about Trump, Williams asked.

“I think he kind of shows his own colors,” she replied.

Williams also spoke with WPTV political analyst Brian Crowley.

“If I were the governor, I would make a brief statement about the circumstances of the photograph, which he would presumably consider harmless, and that would be the end of it,” Crowley said.

The DeSantis-Trump fight is just getting started as one man seeks the White House for the second time and the other rising political figure, his yet-to-be-announced presidential bid, looms ahead. horizon.

Who would you vote for if the Republican primary for president was today?

Ron DeSantis

donald trump

