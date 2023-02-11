America says Xi Jinping didn’t know the ball. Other questions follow from this.

Hong Kong (CNN) — Washington believes the balloon shot down over the Atlantic on Saturday is part of a wider Chinese surveillance program, but Xi Jinping, China’s most powerful leader in decades, may not have been aware of the mission.

The assessment was given to U.S. lawmakers during a Thursday briefing, CNN reports, and if true, it could point to what analysts say is a significant lack of coordination within the Chinese system in a strained period of relations. with China. -UNITED STATES.

The options in this scenario, Xi knows a balloon was sent over the United States prior to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Beijing, raise another set of concerns about China’s decision-making regarding United States. Will pick up

This could mean that Xi and his top advisers underestimated the potential seriousness of the consequences of the mission and the possibility that it could jeopardize a visit by Blinken, the top US diplomat since 2018. It would have been the first time and it would have been welcome. by Beijing. A way to ease strained relationships.

So far, China has provided little information to flesh out its own version of events, saying the balloon was a Chinese civilian research plane that was hijacked and denying an extensive surveillance program.

In a statement released late last week, Beijing links the device to ‘businesses’, not the government or the military, though the prominence of state-owned enterprises in China and the strong military-industrial complex blurs the boundary between the two. do.

However, a senior State Department official said the United States believed the balloon was part of a “PRC balloon fleet developed to conduct surveillance operations” and that such activities were “often directed by People’s Liberation Army (EPL)”. are done.” The official said China “has flown over more than 40 countries on five continents with these surveillance balloons,” without giving further details.

Whether the balloon is civilian or military, its placement over the United States raises questions about the extent to which Xi is aware of the potentially sensitive missions under his watch within China’s vast but hierarchical system.

Analysts say that if the balloon flying over the United States is described as a military surveillance program coordinated by Washington, one possibility is that Xi knew about the program but was unaware of its day-to-day operations. not about

The situation, according to Singapore-based analyst Drew Thompson, could have been exacerbated by the level of control exercised by Xi, who cemented his grip on power as he began an unprecedented third term as leader of the Communist Party.

“The problem with the centralization of power under Xi Jinping is the lack of delegation of power to lower levels,” said Thompson, a senior fellow at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore (NUS).

This means that lower-ranking officials who might have the capacity to oversee these missions more closely may not be empowered to do so, or may not be equipped to make political decisions about their impact. Can, he said. Power struggles between lower- and higher-ranking officials can also complicate communication, he said.

“There are tensions throughout the Chinese system; it is a feature of Chinese governance, with lower levels striving for autonomy and higher levels striving for more control,” he said.

Past crises in China have highlighted these tensions, such as the SARS outbreak in 2002-2003 and, more recently, COVID-19, where delays in reporting were seen as slowing the response and exacerbating the problem. Some blamed local officials, who feared repercussions or were used to a system in which information flows top-down, not bottom-up.

Balloon launches can also fall into a loophole, according to Dali Yang, a political scientist at the University of Chicago, where operations are not managed or monitored in the same way as space missions or other aircraft.

In this case, the entities launching the balloons may face “little or no pressure from other countries, including the United States” and “these launches are considered routine depending on weather conditions and at low cost”. Yang said.

“As a result, while the leaders of these programs have also been encouraged to try new avenues over time, they may not have been prioritized from a political risk perspective,” he said. .

Biden officials expressed the belief that even senior People’s Liberation Army and Chinese Communist Party officials, including Xi, were unaware of the balloon mission over the United States, and that China is still trying to figure out how it happened. . A source familiar with Thursday’s briefing to Congress told CNN.

China’s Foreign Ministry was reportedly unfazed by the situation as it emerged publicly last week, releasing its first explanation for the incident more than 12 hours after the Pentagon announced it had tracked a balloon. alleged surveillance. Been.

However, some observers in China’s political elite suspect that Xi was unaware of the balloon being sent into US airspace or that low-level officials carried out a mission that could affect China-China relations. -Americans without their knowledge.

“Because of his personality, he wants 100% (control),” said Alfred Wu, associate professor at NUS Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy. “I don’t think Xi Jinping would allow that kind of autonomy.”

Instead, Xi may have taken comfort in an event that distracted a frustrated public amid a faltering economy under the recently collapsed Covid-zero policy, but he underestimated the response. US homeland, causing the Done talks to be suspended, Wu said.

Beijing for its part accused the United States of having “exaggerated” its decision to shoot down the balloons on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Washington could offer its message that Xi was unaware of a “continue dialogue” stance initiated during a meeting between Xi and US President Joe Biden at the G20 summit in Bali, according to Wu.

“They (China) may want to offer a face,” he said.

CNN’s Nectar Gan, Jeremy Herb, Jennifer Hansler, Kylie Atwood, Manu Raju and Haley Britsky contributed to this article.