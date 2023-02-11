Donald Trump asked Twitter to remove Chrissy Teigen’s tweet





Donald Trump reportedly asked Twitter to remove a tweet from Chrissy Teigen calling him a “pussy ass bitch”.

In 2019, Teigen responded to a tweet from the former US president alluding to her as John Legend’s ‘dirty-mouthed wife’, and it has now been revealed that Trump’s team tried to have her removed. the tweet.

Guys like boring musician @johnlegend, and his dirty-mouthed wife, are now talking about how awesome it is, but I haven’t seen them when we needed help getting it across, Trump had tweeted , before he was banned.

Teigen replied: Lol what a pussy bitch. tagged everyone but me. an honour, Mr. President.

During a congressional hearing yesterday (February 8) discussing Twitter’s decision to block users from reading a New York Post article on Hunter Biden’s laptop, Anika Collier Navaroli of the moderation team at Twitter content confirmed that the Trump case was accurate.

The White House contacted Twitter almost immediately afterwards to demand that the tweet be removed. Is it correct? Rep. Gerry Connolly reportedly asked Navaroli.

I remember hearing that we received a request from the White House to make sure we evaluate this tweet, and they wanted it published because it was a derogatory statement directed at the President, a- she declared.

The Trump WH wanted Teigens to tweet calling Trump a retired PAB lol pic.twitter.com/WkyQoJ3zIP

— Acyn (@Acyn) February 8, 2023

Meanwhile, rights groups recently hit back at the reckless decision to allow Donald Trumpback on Facebook and Instagram.

The former US president was banned from platforms, along with Twitter, after the US Capitol riots in January 2021.

In a new blog post, Metas President of Global Affairs Nick Clegg said Trump would be allowed to return to both platforms in the coming weeks with new safeguards in place to deter repeat offences.

In response, action groups including the Anti-Defamation League, NAACP, Free Press and Media Matters shared their concerns about the decision and said they were unsure if these new measures would be enough to prevent similar problems in the future.

