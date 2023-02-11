Turkey-Syria earthquake: death toll exceeds 24,000; Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan faces public anger





Turkey-Syria earthquake: According to the Sydney Morning Herald, more than 24,000 people died from the earthquake in Turkey and Syria. On Friday, rescuers had begun removing the children from the wreckage. Four days after the region’s worst quake in two decades, the verified death toll in southern Turkey and northwestern Syria has passed 24,000. A deadly stench hung in the air in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, the epicenter of the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that shook millions early Monday morning. Meanwhile, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has claimed the government could have responded more quickly to this week’s massive earthquake. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited the Adiyaman region on Friday, where he admitted the government’s response time was too slow. “Although we currently have the largest search and rescue team in the world, it is a reality that the search is not progressing as quickly as we would like,” he said. On May 14, Turks will go to the polls to decide whether Erdogan should be re-elected or not, and his opponents are already using his campaign as a political weapon. It is possible that the accident caused the postponement of the election. If an election is held, disaster will likely be a factor due to growing frustration over the slow response time in delivering supplies and launching a bailout. Erdogan called for unity and denounced what he called a “negative campaign for political interests” after the election turned out to be the toughest battle he had faced in his two years. decades in power, and that was before the earthquake. The leader of Turkey’s main opposition party, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, has spoken out against the government’s response. “The earthquake was huge, but what was much bigger than the earthquake was the lack of coordination, lack of planning and incompetence,” Kilicdaroglu said in a statement.

The leaders of both countries were asked about their response to the plight of hundreds of thousands of people left homeless and starving due to the harsh winter. Teams of rescuers from dozens of countries worked around the clock to search the rubble of thousands of collapsed buildings for buried survivors. There were regular calls for silence as they listened for signs of life from the shattered concrete piles in sub-zero temperatures. As many as 870,000 people in Turkey and Syria need immediate access to hot meals, the United Nations has warned. As many as 5.3 million people in Syria could now be homeless. This is a huge number and it comes from a population already suffering from mass displacement, said Sivanka Dhanapala, the Syrian representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. State media said Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his wife Asma visited a hospital in Aleppo after their first public appearance in affected areas since the earthquake. READ ALSO: Turkey-Syria earthquake: India sends 841 boxes of medicine, protective security tools under Operation Dost to Turkey

This new policy will allow millions of people who have been waiting for help during the country’s 12 years of civil conflict to get it faster. The World Food Program had previously warned that supplies in rebel-held northwest Syria were running out due to fighting, making it difficult to deliver aid, as reported by the SMH. (with contribution from ANI)

