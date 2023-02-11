Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts are active again





Former President Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts were reactivated on Thursday after being suspended following the January 6, 2021 assault on the US Capitol.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, said it would not make any statement on the matter.

The former president’s return to Facebook and Instagram – where he has a combined 57 million followers – comes as he begins his third presidential campaign. Meta did not release a statement Thursday, but has previously said there are “new safeguards” to prevent Trump from doing it again.

“In light of his violations, he now also faces stiffer penalties if he repeats himself,” Nick Clegg, Meta’s president of global affairs, said in a blog post last month. “In the event that Mr. Trump posts further infringing content, the content will be removed and he will be suspended between one month and two years, depending on the severity of the violation.”

Meta initially suspended then-President Trump’s accounts indefinitely on January 7, 2021, after he posted praise for insurgents engaging in violence on the United States Capitol. The company then referred the decision to its newly formed supervisory board, which upheld the decision but criticized the open-ended nature of the suspension.

Then-President Donald Trump’s Twitter and Facebook accounts were suspended following the January 6 assault on the US Capitol. Photo illustration by Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

In response, Meta said he would suspend Trump for two years from the original suspension and assess whether he still poses a risk to public safety.

Trump called Meta’s decision to suspend him from the platform “an insult” to his supporters, saying the social media site is “censoring and silencing” him.

Last month, Trump’s campaign sent a letter to Clegg and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg asking senior company executives for a meeting to discuss Trump’s “speedy reinstatement on the platform.”

In the letter, which was obtained by CBS News, Trump’s lawyers claimed that a continued ban of Trump from the platform could be seen as a deliberate effort by the company “to silence the political voice of Mr. Trump”.

Reacting to the announcement, Trump said, “Such a thing should never happen to a sitting president, or anyone else who doesn’t deserve retaliation!” Trump has been using his own Truth Social social media platform for two years.

Around the same time Trump was banned from Facebook, he was also banned from Twitter. But billionaire Elon Musk, who took over that platform in 2022, conducted a Twitter poll asking if Trump should be reinstated, then restored his account in November 2022 according to the poll results.

At the time, Trump didn’t seem to indicate he would return to Twitter, where he once posted several times a day. “I don’t see any reason for that, they have a lot of problems on Twitter, you see what’s going on. It may do it, it may not,” he said shortly after Musk said. restored his account. His last tweets on the platform date from January 2021.

