A Partygate investigation that could end Boris Johnson’s political career





Lord Pannick was brought in by Mr Johnson Peters & Peters solicitors. The Taxpayer picks up the Legal Defense Bill, which the Cabinet Office recently admitted could potentially run over the planned £222,000 budget. The committee has its own high level lawyers. Sir Ernest Ryder, former Lord Justice of Appeal and current Master of Pembroke College, Oxford, is the legal adviser to the committee tasked with countering the Johnson team’s arguments. One of the results of bickering and finding the killer blow is delay. Figures on all sides suspect the investigation could run and run and run. Hearings for oral testimony were expected by some in February. Now it looks like March at the earliest, and maybe later. Johnson’s allies believe the report may not arrive until the summer, hanging over him for months as he seeks to draw a line and move on. One complication was obtaining an unredacted version of the documents requested from the government. The version handed out last summer when Mr Johnson was still in Downing Street had key details marked off, it is understood, with cleaner versions not arriving until November when Mr Sunak was in place. Allegations of bias and malice Friends of former prime ministers see malice behind the lengthening calendar. A Johnson ally exploited in the movements said: The committee seems to be doing all it can to stretch its neck as wide as possible. They have decided on the outcome they want, which is to have it, but they can’t find the evidence to do so. They predetermined the outcome. They go beyond the powers of Parliament, I would say. They’re just determined to humiliate him. The suggestion of bias is consistently dismissed by committee advocates. One noted that Mr Johnson had been cleared by another Labor chaired body, the Standards Committee, for breaking rules on his 2019 Caribbean holiday to Mustique funded by a Conservative donor. Johnson’s allies have even shown their willingness to try to drag Mr Sunak into the proceedings, which could potentially extend political damage to a man they still see as instrumental in his ousting from Downing Street. They asked whether the Prime Minister, who like Mr Johnson was fined for partying after he denied wrongdoing, should also be interviewed on television. But the attempts were rebuffed by the committee, which does not plan to bring in Mr Sunak. Indeed, the oral evidence portion of the investigation should be much smaller than some have assumed. Mr Johnson will testify, most likely as the last person called. Ms Gray and the Met officers who carried out their investigation are also expected to be called. But it won’t be weeks and weeks of public testimony, a source with the knowledge says, so no impeachment hearing on US Capitol Hill will make headlines for an entire month.

