Donald Trump says he will provide DNA to E. John Carroll





Former President Donald Trump is willing to provide his DNA to see if it matches the sample found on E. Jean Carroll, his new lawyer said on Friday.

The about-face falls nearly three years after Carroll’s initial request and comes with some strings attached.

“Mr. Trump is indeed willing to provide a DNA sample for the sole purpose of comparing it to the DNA found on the subject dress, as long as the missing pages of the DNA report are produced promptly before our client produces its DNA,” new Trump attorney Joseph Tacopina wrote in a blockbuster three-page motion.

Carrolls attorney Roberta Kaplan responded Friday, calling it a frivolous delay tactic and a belated effort to taint the jury pool.

“Carroll asked for Trump’s DNA early in the case and he refused to provide it,” she said. “He persisted in that denial for over a year and in state and federal courts. Carroll therefore chose to prove her case using alternative evidence and amassed powerful evidence that Trump sexually assaulted her. Now that the discovery is complete, Carroll finally has the right to present his evidence to a jury at trial.

On February 18, 2020, Carroll’s legal team first made the request shortly after his litigation began in Manhattan Supreme Court, asking the then-president to “submit to a physical examination to provide a “mouth, blood or skin cell sample”. .” Carroll argued that such a sample would help prove his claims that Trump raped her in the locker room of a Bergdorf Goodman store in the mid-1990s.

“Notably, this filing has attracted substantial media attention,” Tacopina wrote. “In fact, the plaintiff has publicly stated that she already has Mr. Trump’s DNA, which necessarily implies that his DNA is on the dress in question.”

Tacopina quotes her taunting the then president on Twitter, just over a year after the filing.

Cyrus Vance, the Manhattan District Attorney, has Trump’s taxes.

Fani Willis, the Georgia prosecutor, has the phone call from Trump.

Mary Trump has her grandfather’s will.

And I have the dress.

Trump is basically screwed.https://t.co/8enosZAuLZ

E. Jean Carroll (@ejeancarroll) February 25, 2021

“Cyrus Vance, the Manhattan District Attorney, has Trump’s taxes,” Carroll tweeted at the time. “Fani Willis, the Georgia prosecutor, has the phone call from Trump. Mary Trump has her grandfather’s will. And I have the dress. Trump is basically in depth s—.

Trump’s lawyers say Carroll is “using the DNA report to argue this case in public and imply that Mr. Trump’s DNA is on the dress.”

“Therefore, Plaintiff’s expert was not simply engaged by Plaintiff to consult, but was engaged to publicly state in a court filing that Plaintiff has DNA evidence against Mr. Trump,” Tacopina wrote. “Or at the very least, the applicant waived that protection by affirmatively using the DNA report to request Mr. Trump’s DNA and then making public comments about it.”

Tacopina claims that the DNA report attached to Carroll’s original request is missing pages, and he offered that his client provide the DNA if he received those pages.

“Mr. Trump’s DNA is either on the dress or it isn’t,” Tacopina wrote. “Why is the plaintiff now hiding from this reality? is that she knows her DNA is not on the dress because the alleged sexual assault never happened.

Carroll’s attorney did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Read the letter below:

