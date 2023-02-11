President Joko Widodo inaugurated PT PIM’s NPK plant and witnessed the signing of the HOA for Arun Lhokseumawe’s Special Economic Zone (SEZ) » DIALEXIS :: Dialectics and Analysis





DIALEKSIS.COM | Lhokseumawe- Indonesian President Joko Widodo, during a working visit to the province of Aceh, inaugurated on Friday (02/10/2023) the NPK plant of PT PIM. During the inauguration ceremony, President Jokowi also witnessed the signing of the framework agreement regarding the capital participation and development plans of the Arun Lhokseumawe Special Economic Zone (KEK). PT PEMA, as the representative of the Aceh government, welcomes the planned investment commitment of PT Pertamina and PT Pelindo to optimize the construction and management business entity (BUPP), namely PT Patriot Nusantara Aceh and the development of the SEZ Arun Lhokseumawe, so that it is hoped that PT Patriot can make a profit and help to increase Aceh’s initial income (PAA) as well as open up the widest possible employment opportunities for the people of Aceh. PT PEMA as BUMA and also a representative of the Government of Aceh with a consortium of BUMN consisting of PT Pupuk Indonesia, PT Pertamina and PT Pelindo signed a master agreement regarding equity participation in PT Patriot Nusantara Aceh as KEK Manager of Arun Lhokseumawe (HoA). The HoA contains the commitment of PT Pertamina and/or its affiliates and PT Pelindo and/or its affiliates to include shares in Patriot. []”> This HoA has been agreed and signed based on various considerations in line with previous agreements signed by consortium members to establish the Arun Lhokseumawe SEZ. Minister of State Pratikno and Minister of State Enterprises (BUMN) Erick Thohir also accompanied the President on the visit. In his remarks, Erick Thohir said that economic growth and employment in Aceh could continue to grow, as it was also known that Aceh was an important province for maintaining Indonesia’s independence. “Thank God, thanks to the Acting Governor of Aceh and the Aceh Regional Government, we were able to build a consortium, rebuilding the 2,600-hectare Arun SEZ into a green industrial zone,” Erick Thohir said by way of of conclusion.

