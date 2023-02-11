Former Vice President Pence subpoenaed in special counsel probe: AP | Donald Trump News





An unnamed source told The Associated Press that Pence has been subpoenaed in connection with ongoing investigations into Donald Trump.

Former US Vice President Mike Pence has been subpoenaed by the special counsel overseeing investigations into efforts by then-President Donald Trump and his allies to nullify the election results of 2020, according to someone with direct knowledge of the event.

The subpoena to Pence was served in recent days as part of the investigation by Special Counsel Jack Smith, according to the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Thursday to discuss the sensitive issue.

The extraordinary scenario of a former vice president potentially testifying against his former boss in a criminal investigation comes as Pence plans to launch a 2024 presidential bid against Trump. The pair have gone their separate ways since a crowd of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol building on January 6, 2021, in an effort to prevent Democrat Joe Bidens from winning.

ABC News first reported the subpoena.

Pence was at the center of Trump’s efforts to stay in power after losing the 2020 election. Trump falsely insisted that Pence, who had a ceremonial role overseeing certification of the Jan. 6 election, could simply reject the results and send them back to the States.

That day, Trump supporters, driven by the lie that the 2020 election was stolen, marched to the Capitol building, slammed past police and smashed windows and doors as Pence presided over the certification of the Bidens victory.

The vice president was brought to safety with his staff and family as some members of the crowd chanted, Hang Mike Pence!

Attorney General Merrick Garland tapped Smith, a former public corruption prosecutor, in November to serve as special counsel for investigations into Trump’s attempts to reverse his defeat, his actions leading to the Jan. 6 insurgency in Capitol and his possession of classified documents after leaving office.

Federal prosecutors have been particularly focused on a scheme by Trump allies to raise fake presidential voters in key battleground states won by Biden to overturn the vote, issuing subpoenas to several Republican Party presidents.

Federal prosecutors brought several Trump administration officials before the grand jury for questioning, including former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone and former Pence chief of staff Marc Short.

In a sign of the growing nature of the investigation, election officials in several states whose results were challenged by Trump received subpoenas seeking communications with or implicating Trump and his campaign aides.

A U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack has recommended that the Justice Department bring criminal charges against Trump and his associates who helped him launch a pressure campaign to try to undo his 2020 election defeat.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/2/10/ex-vice-president-pence-subpoenaed-in-special-counsel-probe-ap The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos