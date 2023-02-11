Politics
Xi meets Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen
BEIJING — Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia Hun Sen at the Diaoyutai State Guest House in Beijing on Friday.
Xi pointed out that three years ago, Premier Hun Sen visited China in a show of support and stood firmly with the Chinese people in their fight against COVID-19.
This year marks the first year for China to fully implement the guiding principles of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China as well as the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Cambodia, Xi noted.
“It is my great pleasure to work with you to materialize our three-year appointment and usher in a new era of building a China-Cambodia community with a shared future in early spring,” Xi said.
Xi stressed that China firmly supports the Cambodian people in independently choosing a development path suited to their national conditions and supports Cambodia in safeguarding national sovereignty and security, steadily advancing its political agenda. internal affairs and its economic and social development, and opposed the interference of external forces in Cambodia’s internal affairs.
Considering Cambodia a priority in China’s neighborhood diplomacy, China plans and advances China-Cambodia cooperation in various fields from a comprehensive and strategic perspective, Xi said.
China stands ready to share opportunities, seek cooperation and promote development with Cambodia in the process of promoting the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization and jointly building a high-quality, high-level and high-level. China-Cambodia standard community of destiny in the new era, to bring more benefits to the two peoples and bring more positive energy to regional peace, stability and development, Xi said.
The Chinese president noted that the two sides could build a cooperation framework in the fields of politics, production capacity, agriculture, energy, security and people-to-people and cultural exchanges. On political cooperation, he said the two sides should deepen strategic communication, strengthen experience sharing on state governance, and deepen exchanges through various channels.
In terms of production capacity cooperation, the two countries should focus on building industrial development corridors, Xi said, adding that China will encourage more Chinese enterprises to invest in Cambodia, help build the Sihanoukville Special Economic Zone in Cambodia and will support Cambodia in the construction of means of transport. Infrastructure.
Xi said efforts should be made to carry out agricultural cooperation near the lakes, ensure green development and increase investment in hydroelectric and photovoltaic power generation projects in Cambodia.
On security cooperation, Xi said China will regularly carry out joint operations to crack down on cross-border crimes and continue to provide mine clearance assistance to Cambodia.
With regard to people-to-people and cultural exchanges, China will give priority to resuming and increasing direct flights with Cambodia, promote tourism cooperation, ensure the protection and restoration of cultural heritage, and support Cambodia in the education and health development, he said.
“The two sides should seize the Year of China-Cambodia Friendship as an opportunity to expand subnational cooperation, expand people-to-people and cultural exchanges, strengthen youth exchanges, and advance China-Cambodia friendship,” he said. Mr Xi.
Hun Sen said it was a great pleasure for him to be the first foreign leader received by China after the Chinese Lunar New Year.
Hun Sen said he wanted to send a clear message through his visit three years ago and the current visit that the Cambodian people will always stand firmly with the Chinese people.
The Cambodian side admires China’s development achievements and believes that under the leadership of President Xi, China will achieve the goal of becoming a great modern socialist country in all respects as planned, he said.
He thanked China for firmly supporting the Cambodian people in choosing a development path suited to their own national conditions and for providing timely and valuable support and assistance when Cambodia has faced difficulties. such as the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cambodia firmly upholds the one-China policy, firmly supports China in safeguarding its national sovereignty, security and development interests, firmly supports China’s “one country, two systems” policy and s ‘Strongly opposes any outside interference in China’s internal affairs on issues related to Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet,’ Hun Sen said.
He said he fully agrees with China’s proposal for a cooperation framework in six major areas. He added that Cambodia hopes to take the opportunity of the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with China to consolidate the ironclad friendship between the two countries, deepen the sharing of experiences in the governance of parties and states and practical cooperation in various fields, push for more achievements of the Cambodia-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, and jointly build a Cambodia-China community with a shared future.
Hun Sen said Cambodia is ready to continue to actively promote the development of ASEAN-China relations. He said China’s proposed Belt and Road Initiative, Global Development Initiative and Global Security Initiative are of great significance in safeguarding world peace and promoting development. commmon. Cambodia actively supports and participates in these initiatives.
The two sides also exchanged views on issues of common concern.
Xi stressed that development is not the privilege of a few countries.
He said that the act of power hegemony to engage in ideological confrontation, to politicize and militarize economic, commercial, scientific and technological exchanges, to push for “decoupling and breaking the chain”, to contain and suppress the development of other countries and ask regional nations to take sides, will not be supported by the people.
China stands on the right side of history and will firmly safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests as well as international fairness and justice, Xi said.
After the meeting, Xi hosted a banquet for Hun Sen.
Wang Yi and He Lifeng were present at the meeting.
|
