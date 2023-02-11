Why Erdogan’s re-election bid in Turkey isn’t a safe bet





Comment this story Comment Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who wields almost unbridled power in Turkey, is seeking another term in presidential and legislative elections scheduled for May. As the country faces an economic crisis, polls suggest a tight race that could threaten his 20-year rule, the longest in Turkish history. Election rules have been rewritten to give him and his party an edge; critics accused him of relying on the courts to disqualify powerful competitors and said the constitution barred him from running again. And it all happened before a pair of powerful earthquakes devastated parts of the country’s southeast, leaving tens of thousands dead or missing and sparking criticism of his government. 1. Why is Erdogan being criticized for earthquakes? The collapse of so many buildings has rekindled longstanding complaints that builders were allowed to sacrifice safety for speed and cost during a construction boom. Construction companies have been known to remove support columns from some stores and parking lots and make changes to load-bearing walls, doors and windows of buildings. Survivors and opposition parties also say the government failed to respond adequately to one of Turkey’s worst natural disasters. Erdogan acknowledged that there were difficulties in sending emergency aid in the harsh winter conditions in the 10 affected provinces, but insisted that all means available to help had been mobilized. 2. What were its challenges before the earthquakes? Erdogan has been seen as an increasingly authoritarian leader after effectively transitioning Turkey to an executive presidency with sweeping powers in 2018. Although Turkey’s opposition parties rarely coordinate their strategy, this time Erdogan faces a serious challenge from a six-party opposition bloc, which includes former allies who helped build its political empire. And the election comes as the country grapples with the worst cost of living crisis in two decades. Erdogan remains Turkey’s most popular politician, but his Justice and Development Party has lost support from the poor, who were among his most loyal supporters. 3. Why are the prices so high? Turkey’s inflation rate was nearly 58% in January, after hitting a 24-year high of 85.5% in October. Pandemic disruptions and the war in Ukraine have fueled inflation in many countries, but Erdogan’s unconventional economic views have magnified the problem in Turkey. While many central banks have raised interest rates to fight inflation, Erdogan takes the unorthodox position that it has the opposite effect. Under pressure from him, Turkey’s central bank lowered its rates. In pre-election pledges that will test the country’s fiscal health, Erdogan promised to protect citizens’ purchasing power by dramatically increasing pensions and civil servant salaries, as well as the minimum wage. 4. When will the elections take place? Officials said Erdogan still sees May 14 as the ideal date. But as the extent of the damage from the earthquake becomes clearer, that timeline looks ambitious. With millions homeless, the elections may have to be held on June 18, the original date before Erdogan hinted at an earlier date. Pushing the vote beyond June 18 is not something Erdogan can do on his own under the current constitution, which allows the president to do such a thing only in times of war. 5. Who will challenge Erdogan? The six-party alliance has yet to declare its presidential candidate. Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of his biggest party, came forward. In the 2019 local elections, Kilicdaroglu led his Republican People’s Party to victory against the Erdogans party in Turkey’s biggest cities. He is not as popular as the parties Ekrem Imamoglu, the mayor of Istanbul. But in December Imamoglu was found guilty of insulting election officials and his two-year-and-seven-month prison sentence, if upheld on appeal, will ban him from politics. Critics accuse Erdogan of influencing the judiciary to prevent rivals such as Imamoglu from running, an allegation the government has denied. 6. Is Erdogan violating the constitution by running again? Critics say it is because the constitution limits presidents to two consecutive five-year terms unless parliament calls a snap election in the second term. Erdogan administration officials say that for the purposes of this provision, he is only in his first term after being directly elected by the people for the first time in 2018, a year after a referendum was held. moves the country to a new presidential system. Before that, in 2014, he was elected president by parliament, having served as prime minister for the previous 11 years. The country’s Supreme Electoral Council has the final say on the eligibility of presidential candidates and is unlikely to oppose Erdogan’s candidacy. 7. What are the prospects for parliament? Polls suggest that the Erdogans party and its smaller partner, the Nationalist Movement Party, may struggle to maintain the parliamentary majority they won in the last elections in 2018. Their prospects would improve if they did not not compete with the People’s Democratic Party, which advocates for the rights of Turkey’s Kurdish minority and is the third largest bloc in parliament. He did well enough in the 2015 elections to deprive the Erdogans party of a parliamentary majority. A court is considering disbanding the Peoples’ Democratic Party over separatism charges related to alleged links to Kurdish activists, charges it denies. 8. How did Erdogan change the election rules? The amendments that come into effect on April 6 exempt the president from the ban on ministers using state resources to organize their campaigns or attend rallies. They also reduce the percentage of overall votes a party must win to enter parliament to 7% from 10%, and make it harder for smaller parties to win seats on their own, forcing them to run on tickets. dominated by larger allies. More stories like this are available at bloomberg.com

