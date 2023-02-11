Donald Trump plods through State of the Union commentary on social truth





When inspired to post on his alternative social network, Truth Social, Donald J. Trump can usually be counted on to deliver a great performance involving plenty of rage and gnashing of teeth.

On Tuesday night, however, after promising to deliver a live, comprehensive State of the Union Play by Play analysis, the former president was unusually reserved, with his most barbed comment extending to repeated use. of the word folks by President Joe Bidens.

Too much use of the word folks! Trump grumbled early in the speech.

Then, 30 minutes later: Again, people, people, people can’t be written into speech, can they? If so, blame the speechwriters!

And 10 minutes later: Continuing to use the word Folks must be a nervous habit! We should all sit down and talk to him about it.

The tone of Trump’s feigned concern for Biden permeated much of his coverage. He appears to be very angry, shouting into the microphone as he tries to be conciliatory, he wrote at one point. Maybe someone should come up to the stage, tap him on the shoulder and say, Be cool!

But the former president has repeatedly insisted he wants his successor to succeed. Announcing his plan to live-tweet the proceedings, Trump remarked: If done right, and if Joe just gets a modest good night, this speech has the potential to rival any of the great orators of the world, including Lincoln, Washington, and, of course, the great Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Sir Winston Churchill.

Trumps professing confidence in Biden appeared to falter as the speech continued. Struggling to get the words out, even though the Fake News will credit him with one of the All-Time Great Speeches, he sang. I really want to see him progress. Come on Joe, you can do it!

Throughout the night, he occasionally stepped in to correct Biden when he was wrong, underlining the garbled phrase that American automakers couldn’t make enough cars! and the caller for referring to Chuck Schumer as the Minority Leader.

But any MAGA fans hoping to see the former president clowning around on his rival were doomed to disappointment, with Trump writing as the speech drew to a close, he’s better now, a lot less tripping!

When he was able to take his eyes off Biden, Trump bounced around the House chamber, commenting on everyone from Kevin McCarthy (having trouble staying awake) to Pete Buttigieg (But-edge-edge), and Elizabeth Warren (really crazy tonight) to Mitt Romney (jumping up and down in applause for the wrong reasons!).

And from a certain senator from Ohio, Trump simply noted, JD Vance looks good! (The compliment was in line with Trump’s previous tributes to Vance, with two people telling The Daily Beast last year that the former president repeatedly called him a handsome son of a bitch in private.)

Despite the blunt attack line, Trump supporters on Truth Social flocked to watch his comment unfold on the website at one point due to increased traffic, according to liberal political action committee MeidasTouch.

Trump has only occasionally plunged into a tone of moral outrage, most often when he perceived that Biden was taking credit for many of the things the Trump administration had started, as he wrote. Never one to pass up an opportunity for a zinger, he added, they just proved to be effective during this period, but who can blame him!

As the House chamber slowly emptied at the end of the night, Trump’s team posted a pre-recorded video of their State of the Union response to Twitter. In the two-minute clip, Trump edged closer to the fiery heights he had promised his supporters he would reach just hours earlier.

This is the true state of the Union, Trump said. Over the past two years under Biden, millions upon millions of illegal aliens from 160 different countries have stormed our southern border. The drug cartels are now raking in billions of dollars from smuggling poison to kill our people and kill our children.

Continuing to summon so-called waves of savage killers, rapists and violent criminals… after being released from prison, Trump began accusing the Biden administration of waging war on free speech.

They are trying to indoctrinate and maim our children, the former president thundered. It brings us to the brink of World War III. And on top of all that, he’s the most corrupt president in American history, and that’s not even close.

