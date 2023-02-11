Next global debt disaster seen brewing amid builder frenzy in Indonesia

The Trans-Java Toll Road, a 1,167-kilometre (725-mile) highway that winds through Indonesia’s main island, is meant to be part of President Joko Widodo’s infrastructure push that is helping bring in the country’s economy in the 21st century.

Yet, for those who follow the country’s debt markets, the project – and other major investments like it – are also a testament to the spectacular spending spree over the past decade by Indonesia’s biggest builders and developers. , many of whom are now deeply in debt and facing impending maturities.

The country’s four main construction companies – including the main builder of the toll road, the state-owned PT Waskita Karya – saw their total debt increase more than 12 times to around 130 trillion rupees (8, $6 billion) since Jokowi, as the president is known, took office. Despite restructuring 29 trillion rupees of bank loans in 2021, Waskita Karya has appealed to Jakarta for a fresh injection of capital. Private real estate development companies are also juggling growing obligations, just as rising interest rates are undermining demand.

The struggles already remind some analysts and investors of the high-profile debt debacles in China and South Korea last year, which focused on the nations’ developers. And while they are quick to note significant differences, a few warn that it may only be a matter of time before financial pressure spreads even further among Indonesian businesses, fueling another potential hotbed of distress in Asia.

“The amount of debt accumulated by construction companies in Indonesia has similarities to what has happened in other countries, such as the Chinese real estate sector,” said John Teja, Chairman and CEO of PT Ciptadana Sekuritas. Asian. “Something needs to be done this year or the problem could spread to other sectors like suppliers and vendors.”

Waskita Karya’s debt problems could quickly reach a fever pitch. It has 2.3 trillion rupees of local bonds maturing later this month and another 2.4 trillion due by May 2024, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Asked about the company’s overall debt situation, Chief Executive Officer Destiawan Soewardjono said, “I am looking for long-term funding from abroad so that we have more breathing room and time to reorganize our finances.

On upcoming bond maturities this year, Soewardjono said the company “will make every effort to settle the bonds and will continue to coordinate intensively with relevant stakeholders and ministries.”

The company is seeking to resume a Rs 3 trillion deferred rights issue to the government by mid-year, while revising its restructuring agreement with bank lenders, and entering into strategic partnerships for its road assets in toll in order to improve liquidity and reduce its indebtedness.

“We are pushing for a fundamental restructuring” of the company, said Kartika Wirjoatmodjo, deputy minister of public enterprises, when asked about Waskita Karya.

Dams, Trains

The company, which trades on the Indonesian stock exchange but is majority government-owned, competes with a handful of other state-backed companies for public construction contracts and often runs infrastructure projects like dams and railway lines worth trillions of rupees. Working capital requirements are intense, and in recent years Waskita Karya and others have struggled to manage mismatches between payments to contractors and government disbursements.

In 2021, the company restructured Rs 29 trillion of loans, mostly from public lenders. The following year, the PT Waskita Beton Precast unit, which had billions of rupees in liabilities, began a separate debt restructuring.

Waskita Karya’s long-term liabilities reached an all-time high of Rs 62 trillion at the end of its third fiscal quarter, and its financial charges, which include interest charges on its bonds and borrowings, were more than three times its gross profit.

The bloat bonds pushed the company’s total debt ratio to 440 times, compared to 42 times for state-owned PT Semen Indonesia, the country’s largest cement producer, and 37 times for PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical, one of the largest petrochemical producers in the country. South East Asia.

Indonesian credit-rating firm Pefindo downgraded the company from BBB- to BBB last month and put it on watch for further cuts, citing redemption risks from its upcoming bond maturity.

“Despite Waskita’s recent downgrade and deteriorating operating conditions, I do not believe it would be in the government’s interest to let this company go bankrupt,” said Teddy Hariyanto, senior credit analyst at PT Mandiri. Sekuritas. “With its size, its failure could lead to significant contagion risks.”

Waskita Karya is not the only company facing financial difficulties.

Developer PT Kawasan Industri Jababeka, which runs an industrial complex in East Jakarta roughly the size of Manhattan, completed a struggling swap with holders of dollar bonds maturing in 2023 in December, giving it made it possible to extend the maturity of the debt until 2027.

The new notes are trading at around 77 cents on the dollar, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Residential real estate developers are also feeling the pressure. According to Hasira De Silva, senior director of Fitch Ratings, companies like PT Lippo Karawaci and PT Agung Podomoro are juggling high debt and falling sales amid rising interest rates, inflation and a slowing economy. ‘economic activity.

“Operating cash flow will be under pressure, which will increase indebtedness. The strong cash inflows we have seen over the past two years thanks to the relaxation of mortgage disbursement rules will normalize, while the costs will remain high and interest payments will increase,” De Silva said.

Lippo earlier this month repurchased dollar bonds maturing in 2025 and 2026 for as little as 74 cents on the dollar via a tender offer after plunging into troubled territory. Agung Podomoro’s dollar debt due in 2024 has increased in recent weeks, but is still trading in the 50 cent range, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Ting Meng, senior credit strategist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd., said the sector was ripe for credit stress.

“The Indonesian and Vietnamese real estate markets present the greatest risks for investors in the Asian corporate bond market,” Meng said.

Jababeka representatives did not respond to requests for comment, while calls and text messages to a spokesperson for Agung Podomoro went unanswered. Randi Bayu Prathama, head of investor relations for Lippo Karawaci, said “all company efforts and plans have been previously disclosed in earnings calls and required disclosures.”

Even if Waskita Karya is able to raise additional funds via a rights issue later this year, some market watchers say it’s a stopgap measure at best.

Last year, the company initially sought to raise 7 trillion rupees, of which 3 trillion would be passed through the government. This was postponed after the company’s share price fell 29% in the fourth quarter. The company has also canceled its earlier plans to issue 3.9 trillion rupees of local debt, according to Soewardjono.

“Public construction companies are in urgent need of fresh financing or capital injection from the government,” said Teja of Ciptadana Sekuritas Asia. “The Rs 3 trillion injection into Waskita will only be good for a short-term band-aid solution.”