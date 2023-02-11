Politics
How can Dorries talk about infighting when she has caused more infighting than any other MP?
One day we may learn exactly what lies behind Nadine Dorries’ fanatical loyalty to Boris Johnson. She behaves as if she would die for him, such is her passion for the mangy old cat.
During the various leadership crises that ultimately led to his downfall, she was always there for him. She was there in front of the TV cameras with memorable performances when everyone was on the run. She was there when he needed someone to declare, against a formidable tower of evidence, that the Prime Minister was telling the truth.
His emotional attachment almost led to on-screen embarrassment. The final broadcast exchange with Johnson after her hyper-sycophantic interview with him last week went like this:
Johnson: Thank you for inviting me to your first show, Nadine. Nadine Dorries: I almost got wet then.
Not exactly Frost/Nixon, but a monument to television in its own way.
She seems long overdue to make the ultimate sacrifice. Now it seems like she’s giving up her political life for her friend (she still says he’s her friend, but you have to wonder how often seeing him now isn’t much use to her). She will step down in the next election, presumably to spend more time nurturing her grievances.
There is a rumor that she could create a vacancy in her (relatively) safe Mid Bedfordshire parliamentary constituency (majority: 24,664), just in case Johnson wants to scare the chicken out of her very vulnerable Uxbridge seat and of South Ruislip. Johnson, it was widely reported, nominated her for a peerage (although delivery was delayed until the next election).
Without Boris, it seems, life is hardly worth living. Social media is haunted by an image of her in the Commons staring at her hero, like a teenage boy in love, as he weaves his way and his way through another session of First Ministers Questions. His devotion was absolute; and is matched only by his contempt for his killers, and neither is Rishi Sunak. I imagine she can’t even bring herself to say his name in private. Miserable!
The irony runs deep. Having condemned those who supposedly betrayed Johnson, Dorries feels no loyalty to Sunak; and it gets personal: the assassin’s sparkling smile, soft voice, and even his short stature have well and truly fooled many of us.
She added that this modern Brutus has taken the path of betrayal and in doing so he is unlikely to win the hearts and minds of Conservative Party members because above all else they value loyalty and decency.
And here’s what the woman David Cameron called Mad Nads said on her new cable TV show. He is quoted at length enough to demonstrate how easily Dorries can get philosophical about his pet hatreds (i.e. practically the rest of the Parliamentary Conservative Party):
Those MPs who drank the Kool-Aid and got rid of Boris Johnson are already asking the question: who next? And I’m afraid that the lack of cohesion, the infighting and sometimes the sheer stupidity of those who think we could impeach a sitting Prime Minister, who got a higher percentage of votes than Tony Blair in 1997, there barely three years old
That they could do that and the public would let us. I’m afraid this is the behavior I must now withdraw from. And so, although it’s a job that I’ve loved every year I’ve done it, I’m now gone. Oh my God, I just said it out loud, there’s no turning back now.
Indeed no, but there has been no turning back for some time. With her friend and sponsor gone, her political life is well and truly over, and you can almost feel the angst when she took to Twitter last month to speak out about how her legacy is being dismantled:
Three years of a Progressive Conservative government tossed in the trash. Leveling, jettisoned. The reform of social protection, abandoned. Keeping young people and vulnerable people safe online, watered down. A bonfire of European legislation, does not happen. Sale of C4 giving back 2 billion inverted. Replaced by what?
A policy at some point in the future to teach math longer with teachers, we don’t even need to do that yet. Where is the mandate that voted for this? It will now be nearly impossible to face the electorate in a general election and expect voters to believe or trust our manifesto commitments.
The great irony is that Dorries has done her part to discredit her party and make Tories look ridiculous. Long before Matt Hancock, she was the one who flew into the jungle to eat kangaroo anus on i am a celebrityand first failed to declare its contribution to the Register of Financial Interests of Members.
It was Dorries that Johnson made cultural secretary, as a private joke it seems, to upset the luvvies. It was Dorries who told MPs she wanted to privatize Channel 4 because it was dependent on public money when it wasn’t, and she who thought Channel 5 had been privatized (she didn’t never belonged to the state).
It was she who gave scathing interviews. It was she who wrote execrable novels with passages like this literary jewel of The velvet ribbon. The shepherd’s pie was in his stomach as heavy as a brick of regret…
One can only hope that in the months and years to come, Nadine Dorries will have a lot more time for this sort of thing, with or without Boris Johnson.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/voices/nadine-dorries-infighting-boris-johnson-b2279707.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The Last Of Us TV Show Just Upped The Game
- How can Dorries talk about infighting when she has caused more infighting than any other MP?
- Evan Clark earns 100th Illinois win with Braggin Rights Sweep
- Google Employees Blame CEO Sundar Pichai Against Bard AI Chatbot
- Leonardo DiCaprio hits town during New York Fashion Week
- Next global debt disaster seen brewing amid builder frenzy in Indonesia
- Donald Trump plods through State of the Union commentary on social truth
- Vitrulux Edge Computing Pole is the new smart city innovation
- Transform magazine: 2021 Transform Awards Asia – Past winners – Asia
- Why Erdogan’s re-election bid in Turkey isn’t a safe bet
- Men’s tennis wins Boston College thriller
- Google searchers warn against ‘hallucinating’ AI chatbots: report