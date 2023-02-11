How can Dorries talk about infighting when she has caused more infighting than any other MP?

Sign up for View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Receive our free View from Westminster email







One day we may learn exactly what lies behind Nadine Dorries’ fanatical loyalty to Boris Johnson. She behaves as if she would die for him, such is her passion for the mangy old cat.

During the various leadership crises that ultimately led to his downfall, she was always there for him. She was there in front of the TV cameras with memorable performances when everyone was on the run. She was there when he needed someone to declare, against a formidable tower of evidence, that the Prime Minister was telling the truth.

His emotional attachment almost led to on-screen embarrassment. The final broadcast exchange with Johnson after her hyper-sycophantic interview with him last week went like this:

Johnson: Thank you for inviting me to your first show, Nadine. Nadine Dorries: I almost got wet then.

Not exactly Frost/Nixon, but a monument to television in its own way.

She seems long overdue to make the ultimate sacrifice. Now it seems like she’s giving up her political life for her friend (she still says he’s her friend, but you have to wonder how often seeing him now isn’t much use to her). She will step down in the next election, presumably to spend more time nurturing her grievances.

There is a rumor that she could create a vacancy in her (relatively) safe Mid Bedfordshire parliamentary constituency (majority: 24,664), just in case Johnson wants to scare the chicken out of her very vulnerable Uxbridge seat and of South Ruislip. Johnson, it was widely reported, nominated her for a peerage (although delivery was delayed until the next election).

Without Boris, it seems, life is hardly worth living. Social media is haunted by an image of her in the Commons staring at her hero, like a teenage boy in love, as he weaves his way and his way through another session of First Ministers Questions. His devotion was absolute; and is matched only by his contempt for his killers, and neither is Rishi Sunak. I imagine she can’t even bring herself to say his name in private. Miserable!

The irony runs deep. Having condemned those who supposedly betrayed Johnson, Dorries feels no loyalty to Sunak; and it gets personal: the assassin’s sparkling smile, soft voice, and even his short stature have well and truly fooled many of us.

She added that this modern Brutus has taken the path of betrayal and in doing so he is unlikely to win the hearts and minds of Conservative Party members because above all else they value loyalty and decency.

And here’s what the woman David Cameron called Mad Nads said on her new cable TV show. He is quoted at length enough to demonstrate how easily Dorries can get philosophical about his pet hatreds (i.e. practically the rest of the Parliamentary Conservative Party):

Those MPs who drank the Kool-Aid and got rid of Boris Johnson are already asking the question: who next? And I’m afraid that the lack of cohesion, the infighting and sometimes the sheer stupidity of those who think we could impeach a sitting Prime Minister, who got a higher percentage of votes than Tony Blair in 1997, there barely three years old

That they could do that and the public would let us. I’m afraid this is the behavior I must now withdraw from. And so, although it’s a job that I’ve loved every year I’ve done it, I’m now gone. Oh my God, I just said it out loud, there’s no turning back now.

Indeed no, but there has been no turning back for some time. With her friend and sponsor gone, her political life is well and truly over, and you can almost feel the angst when she took to Twitter last month to speak out about how her legacy is being dismantled:

Three years of a Progressive Conservative government tossed in the trash. Leveling, jettisoned. The reform of social protection, abandoned. Keeping young people and vulnerable people safe online, watered down. A bonfire of European legislation, does not happen. Sale of C4 giving back 2 billion inverted. Replaced by what?

A policy at some point in the future to teach math longer with teachers, we don’t even need to do that yet. Where is the mandate that voted for this? It will now be nearly impossible to face the electorate in a general election and expect voters to believe or trust our manifesto commitments.

The great irony is that Dorries has done her part to discredit her party and make Tories look ridiculous. Long before Matt Hancock, she was the one who flew into the jungle to eat kangaroo anus on i am a celebrityand first failed to declare its contribution to the Register of Financial Interests of Members.

It was Dorries that Johnson made cultural secretary, as a private joke it seems, to upset the luvvies. It was Dorries who told MPs she wanted to privatize Channel 4 because it was dependent on public money when it wasn’t, and she who thought Channel 5 had been privatized (she didn’t never belonged to the state).

It was she who gave scathing interviews. It was she who wrote execrable novels with passages like this literary jewel of The velvet ribbon. The shepherd’s pie was in his stomach as heavy as a brick of regret…

One can only hope that in the months and years to come, Nadine Dorries will have a lot more time for this sort of thing, with or without Boris Johnson.