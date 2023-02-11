Donald Trump’s ‘highly questionable’ lawsuit torn up by lawyer





Donald Trump recently reminded his supporters that he is suing the Pulitzer Prize Board for awarding The New York Times and The Washington Post for their coverage of Russian election interference, with the suit’s validity questioned by a legal expert .

Trump filed a defamation lawsuit in December against the board for jointly awarding the two newspapers the prestigious National Reporting Pulitzer Prize in 2018 for their coverage of alleged Russian collusion in the 2016 election.

The lawsuit, filed in a court in Okeechobee County, Florida, describes how the “Russian collusion hoax” – allegations that Trump’s campaign team worked with Moscow to win the 2016 election – was “completely and categorically debunked” on several occasions.

“A large portion of Americans had a huge misunderstanding of the truth at the time when The Times and Post’s propagation of the Russia collusion hoax dominated the media,” the complaint states. “Remarkably, they were rewarded for lying to the American public.

Above, former President Donald Trump addresses supporters during a rally at I-80 Speedway on May 1, 2022 in Greenwood, Nebraska. Trump is suing the Pulitzer board for giving his prestigious award to The New York Times and The Washington Post for newspaper coverage of the Russian collusion investigation. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Trump is demanding in the lawsuit that the 2018 Pulitzer Prizes be rescinded and challenged a July 2022 statement from the board in which he defended his decision and confirmed that the New York Times and Washington Post awards would still stand.

The former president said the statement was released “wittingly or in reckless disregard for its falsity” and claimed board members “knew that the Russian collusion hoax had been thoroughly discredited. repeatedly by exhaustive and credible official investigations, contradicting the “deep sources, relentlessly” award-winning articles.

In an article on Truth Social on Monday, Trump again mentioned how he is suing Pulitzer’s board for rewarding newspapers for their coverage of Russiagate while citing a recent lengthy and critical Columbia Journalism Review report regarding the coverage. media of the allegations received at the time.

“The Pulitzer Board should have long since rescinded awards to The Washington Compost (known to some as The Washington Post) and The Failing NY Times for their fake stories about Russia, Russia, the Russian Hoax,” Trump wrote. .

“However, Pulitzer refuses to do the right thing! The hoax has now been further exposed by the devastating and irrefutable Columbia Journalism Review article, and Pulitzer has no comment. I am suing Pulitzer’s Board of Directors to set the record straight and keep fighting for the TRUTH in America!”

Speaking to Newsweek, entertainment and corporate law attorney Tre Lovell noted that there were “several issues” with the lawsuit.

Lovell said even the merits of the lawsuit are “highly questionable” and that Trump may simply file the lawsuit as part of his effort to expose the Russian investigation in any way possible.

“The Pulitzer Prize board did not publish these stories, but simply awarded a prize that amounts to commentary, analysis, and opinion on whether or not the board felt there was good reporting” , Lovell told Newsweek. “The premise of holding awards organizations accountable to justify or guarantee the actions of those to whom they award an award is the start of an extremely slippery slope.”

Other issues include that in order to sue for defamation, a statement of fact must be made. In this case, the Pulitzer’s decision to award a prize is “difficult to interpret” as a statement and is more in the form of an opinion.

Lovell said that even if a statement is inaccurate, she is not necessarily liable if the underlying facts are provided with the statement.

“For example, a person can say ‘Jack is a criminal’ and that is a statement of fact. But if they say ‘Jack is a criminal because I read that he was arrested for stealing something and that the police found this evidence’, so even if the person who expressed their opinion in this way is wrong, they have provided all the underlying facts so that the public can make up their own mind about it,” said he declared.

“So no liability. In Trump’s case, the award is based on articles and reports that people can read for themselves and come to their own conclusions.”

Trump is also expected to prove that the board acted in “reckless disregard of its truth” in awarding the 2018 awards for reporting on Russian collusion allegations.

As the council hired independent reviewers to scour the stories and find anything that discredited the report, the Pulizters formed “legitimate and reasonable beliefs in the truthfulness of the statements, moving further outside the area of ​​responsibility,” said Lovell.

In January, Florida District Court Judge Donald Middlebrooks sanctioned Trump and his lawyer Alina Habba for filing a series of “frivolous” election lawsuits in 2016 alleging Hillary Clinton and the FBI conspired to work together to accuse Trump’s campaign team of collusion with Russia in order to hinder his chances of victory.

In his ruling, Middlebrooks cited Trump’s Pulitzer libel trial as one of many examples of the “pattern of the former president’s misuse of the courts for political gain.”

