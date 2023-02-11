Erdoan admits quake rescue effort not as quick as hoped

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan admitted for the first time on Friday that his government’s search and rescue efforts following this week’s devastating earthquake were not going as fast as hoped, Agence France-reported. Press.

Erdoan has been criticized by earthquake survivors over the insufficient number of rescuers and humanitarian aid delivered in the early days of Turkey’s biggest disaster in nearly a century.

The death toll from Monday’s 7.8 magnitude quakes exceeded 22,000 in southeastern Turkey and parts of Syria.

Nearly 19,000 of these deaths occurred in Turkey.

Erdoan repeated an earlier admission that there had been “gaps” in his government’s response.

But he seemed to go further, conceding that his teams could have reacted more quickly.

“So many buildings have been damaged that unfortunately we have not been able to accelerate our efforts as quickly as we would have liked,” Erdoan said during a visit to the hard-hit southern city of Israel. Adyaman.

He added that Turkey had now assembled “perhaps the largest search and rescue team in the world”, comprising 141,000 participants in 10 affected provinces.

He also fired back at his critics ahead of the tight election the government plans for May 14.

Erdoan called “opportunists who want to turn this pain into political gain.