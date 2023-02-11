Rishi Sunak crisis as Brits STILL think Boris Johnson is a better PM as Tory nightmare grows





GB News Peoples Poll reveals Johnson most popular PM since 2019 election



An exclusive poll for GB News has revealed that Boris Johnson is the most popular Prime Minister since the 2019 general election. One in four Britons believe Johnson has been the best prime minister, beating Liz Truss and serving Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. When asked to choose which prime minister has been the best since the 2019 general election, one in four Britons (26%) say Boris Johnson has been the best prime minister, a nationally representative survey shows of British adults by the British Polling Council (BPC) member People Polling, for GB News. Fifteen percent say Rishi Sunak and only two percent say Liz Truss. Twenty-one percent prefer not to answer and 36 percent say they don’t know. One in four Britons believe Johnson has been the best prime minister, beating Liz Truss and serving Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. UK News Among Conservative voters, 52% say Boris Johnson, 18% say Rishi Sunak and 2% say Liz Truss. Speaking about the poll, Professor Matt Goodwin called the results interesting, adding that Johnson had a phenomenal lead.” Goodwin told Emily Carver on GB News: Johnson may be struggling among a certain section of the electorate. He is certainly unpopular among Remainers, Londoners, etc. But in fact, among the 2019 Tories, he is still considered by far the best prime minister we have had since the 2019 general election. RSunak faces increasing pressure to prepare his party and fight ahead of the next general election in about 18 months. National opinion polls put Sir Keir Starmers’ Labor Party around 20 points ahead of the Sunaks Conservatives. It is a difficult task for Sunak as a host of senior Tories plan not to contest their seat, including former Chancellor Sajid Javid, Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross and former Environment Secretary George Eustice. One in four Britons believe Johnson has been the best prime minister, beating Liz Truss and serving Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Andrew Boyer Elsewhere in the GB News People poll, Britons think Labor would be just as good at handling Brexit as the Tories. The results are a blow to the Conservative Party which won the last general election on a promise to ‘Get Brexit Done’ and pledged to defend UK interests in talks with the EU. A poll by Peoples Polling showed that 17% of respondents trust Labor to handle Brexit more than the Conservative Party. The survey of 1,229 people suggests that just 16% think the Conservatives are the best party for Labor and 40% are unsure which party to trust on Brexit. The damning figures from the Conservative Party also reveal a lack of support on the electoral front, with the Conservatives holding just 21% of the national vote, compared to Labour’s 50%. How to watch GB News: We’re live on TV on Virgin Channel 604, Freesat 216, Sky 512, Freeview 236, YouView 236. Listen wherever you are on DAB+ Radio, or if you haven’t already, just download the app GB News to watch live, get news alerts and catch up on all our shows wherever you are!

