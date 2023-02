China’s rapid growth proves modernization doesn’t equal westernization, says President Xi Jinping

President Xi Jinping said China’s rapid economic growth shows that modernization is not synonymous with Westernization.

New Delhi

Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Photo: Reuters)

By India Today Web Desk: In his first political speech since winning an unprecedented third presidential term, Xi Jinping said China’s rapid economic development had shattered the myth that modernization equals Westernization, The Independent reported. According to the official Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that China has made significant progress and a giant leap to become the world’s second-largest economy with its unique modernization approach. Modernization with Chinese characteristics breaks the myth of modernization equals westernization, he said at the meeting. Modernization with Chinese characteristics has set a good example for developing countries to progress towards modernization independently and provided them with a new choice, he added. READ ALSO | Chinese President Xi Jinping reappears on state TV amid ‘absence’ rumors | Video President Xi Jinping delivered his first major political speech to senior Communist Party members and government officials. In this speech, he presented his goals for the party and the country in the aftermath of the 20th party congress held in October. The speech comes ahead of the annual parliamentary meetings in Beijing, which will mark the end of the power shake-up declared at the party congress last year. Xi stressed that innovation should be the top priority in the country’s development while maintaining a balance between efficiency and equity. He said the outcome of China’s progress would be determined by its success in achieving these goals while adhering to the leadership of the Communist Party. He noted that modernization with Chinese characteristics is based on the principles of global perspectives, values, history, civilization, democracy and ecology. READ ALSO | What is Xi Jinping’s position in today’s China? Xi said China has achieved a remarkable feat of rapid economic growth and enduring social stability, paving the way for the rebirth of the Chinese nation. The remarks further underscore its commitment to self-sufficiency and equality in society as the country faces opposition from the United States in its attempt to limit China’s growth. On Tuesday, President Biden of the United States directly addressed China’s aspirations for dominance and echoed a similar sentiment about bolstering domestic businesses in his State of the Union address. I will make no apologies that we invest in making America strong. Invest in American innovation, in industries that will define the future, which China intends to dominate, President Biden said. Later, China’s foreign minister issued a statement objecting to Bidens’ comments that were seen as smearing China. China is not afraid of competition with the United States but objects to the whole China-US relationship being defined in terms of competition, Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning said on Wednesday during a meeting. of a daily press briefing. Posted on: February 10, 2023

