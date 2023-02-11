Not only Jakarta, Jokowi asks major cities to build LRT, MRT and BRT

Bisnis.comJAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) encourage the development of public transport such as LRT, MRT, BRT in major cities outside Jakarta, to overcome the endless problem of congestion.

He said so during the inauguration of 2 A-type terminals in North Sumatra, namely Amplas A-type terminal at Medan and Tanjung Pinggir A-type terminal at Pematang Siantar on Thursday (02/09/ 2023).

Jokowi said the problem of traffic jams in major cities such as Jakarta, Bandung, Medan, Surabaya and other cities is the government’s main concern. For this reason, the development of transport infrastructure must be intensified.

“You have to start thinking about building LRT, MRT, BRT and other modes of transport. Otherwise there will be traffic jams first, roads cannot be widened and people are very dependent on private vehicles” , Jokowi said, as quoted by the official. website of the Ministry of Transport (Kemenhub), Saturday (02/11/2023).

In the meantime, the two terminals he inaugurated have become a pilot for the development of transport infrastructure. He requested that the construction of the Type A terminal continue so that the facilities for the community are better and comfortable to use.

With the operation of these two terminals, it is expected to foster a culture of using public transport, such as buses.

“The terminal should be clean, comfortable. If it’s dirty, there are a lot of thugs who want to take the bus. We hope that once it is operational, it can really offer the best service to the community,” he said. -he declares.

In addition, Transport Minister (Menhub) Budi Karya Sumadi said the revitalization of the two terminals in North Sumatra is expected to increase connectivity between urban areas and between provinces, encourage tourism and improve the regional economy.

“It is something we can be proud of, Medan city has well-connected connectivity functions inside and outside the city, thanks to good collaboration between central, regional and private governments” , did he declare.

The Minister of Transport indicated that the construction of the two type A terminals in North Sumatra was financed by State Sharia Securities (SBSN). The Amplas terminal was built with a maximum SBSN budget of IDR 42.8 billion and was completed under a multi-year program for the period 2021-2022.

Meanwhile, Tanjung Pinggir Type A Terminal has been constructed with an SBSN budget cap of IDR 43.4 billion and will be completed in 2022.

“Currently, the land of these two terminals has been partially built, and the other part will be developed through creative financing in collaboration with the private sector. Originally, this land belonged to the city government and later was ceded to the Ministry of Transport and will be developed with a multifunctional concept,” he continued.

Not only having the function of passenger embarkation and disembarkation and bus arrival and departure, the A-type terminal also has the function of mixed use and other added values, namely, as a motor and engine of the economy and as a center of social, artistic and cultural activities.

The operation of the two Type A terminals is managed by BPTD Region II of North Sumatra Province. Terminal Type A Sandpaper has a total area of ​​20,162 m2a terminal area of ​​15,037 m2 and vacant land of 5,125 m2 in collaboration with third parties in the form of cooperation between government and commercial entities (PPP) and user cooperation (KSP).

Medan Amplas terminal provides AKAP/AKDP bus services which ingress an average of 12,344 buses/year with an average passenger count of 85,271 passengers/year.

Meanwhile, the revitalization of Tanjung Pinggir Pematangsiantar Type A Terminal has a terminal area of ​​32,891 m2.2 and an area of ​​13,156 m2 cooperated with third parties. Tanjung Pinggir Type A Terminal provides AKAP/AKDP bus services with an average number of 4,322 buses/year and 35,690 passengers/year.





