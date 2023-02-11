Politics
Not only Jakarta, Jokowi asks major cities to build LRT, MRT and BRT
Bisnis.comJAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) encourage the development of public transport such as LRT, MRT, BRT in major cities outside Jakarta, to overcome the endless problem of congestion.
He said so during the inauguration of 2 A-type terminals in North Sumatra, namely Amplas A-type terminal at Medan and Tanjung Pinggir A-type terminal at Pematang Siantar on Thursday (02/09/ 2023).
Jokowi said the problem of traffic jams in major cities such as Jakarta, Bandung, Medan, Surabaya and other cities is the government’s main concern. For this reason, the development of transport infrastructure must be intensified.
“You have to start thinking about building LRT, MRT, BRT and other modes of transport. Otherwise there will be traffic jams first, roads cannot be widened and people are very dependent on private vehicles” , Jokowi said, as quoted by the official. website of the Ministry of Transport (Kemenhub), Saturday (02/11/2023).
In the meantime, the two terminals he inaugurated have become a pilot for the development of transport infrastructure. He requested that the construction of the Type A terminal continue so that the facilities for the community are better and comfortable to use.
With the operation of these two terminals, it is expected to foster a culture of using public transport, such as buses.
“The terminal should be clean, comfortable. If it’s dirty, there are a lot of thugs who want to take the bus. We hope that once it is operational, it can really offer the best service to the community,” he said. -he declares.
In addition, Transport Minister (Menhub) Budi Karya Sumadi said the revitalization of the two terminals in North Sumatra is expected to increase connectivity between urban areas and between provinces, encourage tourism and improve the regional economy.
“It is something we can be proud of, Medan city has well-connected connectivity functions inside and outside the city, thanks to good collaboration between central, regional and private governments” , did he declare.
The Minister of Transport indicated that the construction of the two type A terminals in North Sumatra was financed by State Sharia Securities (SBSN). The Amplas terminal was built with a maximum SBSN budget of IDR 42.8 billion and was completed under a multi-year program for the period 2021-2022.
Meanwhile, Tanjung Pinggir Type A Terminal has been constructed with an SBSN budget cap of IDR 43.4 billion and will be completed in 2022.
“Currently, the land of these two terminals has been partially built, and the other part will be developed through creative financing in collaboration with the private sector. Originally, this land belonged to the city government and later was ceded to the Ministry of Transport and will be developed with a multifunctional concept,” he continued.
Not only having the function of passenger embarkation and disembarkation and bus arrival and departure, the A-type terminal also has the function of mixed use and other added values, namely, as a motor and engine of the economy and as a center of social, artistic and cultural activities.
The operation of the two Type A terminals is managed by BPTD Region II of North Sumatra Province. Terminal Type A Sandpaper has a total area of 20,162 m2a terminal area of 15,037 m2 and vacant land of 5,125 m2 in collaboration with third parties in the form of cooperation between government and commercial entities (PPP) and user cooperation (KSP).
Medan Amplas terminal provides AKAP/AKDP bus services which ingress an average of 12,344 buses/year with an average passenger count of 85,271 passengers/year.
Meanwhile, the revitalization of Tanjung Pinggir Pematangsiantar Type A Terminal has a terminal area of 32,891 m2.2 and an area of 13,156 m2 cooperated with third parties. Tanjung Pinggir Type A Terminal provides AKAP/AKDP bus services with an average number of 4,322 buses/year and 35,690 passengers/year.
Check out other news and articles on Google News
Watch the video below:
|
Sources
2/ https://ekonomi.bisnis.com/read/20230211/98/1627015/tak-cuma-jakarta-jokowi-minta-kota-besar-bangun-lrt-mrt-dan-brt
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Not only Jakarta, Jokowi asks major cities to build LRT, MRT and BRT
- ‘Decoupled’ moves to Showtime after Netflix cancellation – The Hollywood Reporter
- Dogs parade at New York Fashion Week
- Despite a rocky start, Google’s AI chatbot Bard can beat ChatGPT and Microsoft’s new AI-powered Bing, predicting top VC
- Cody Longo of ‘Days of Our Lives’ dies at 34
- Imran has ‘last opportunity’ to appear before ATC
- First test, day two highlights, results, latest updates;
- Broadcom: 2023 Tech Trends That Will Transform IT
- You’re Only A True Movie Buff If You Can Guess These Bollywood Movies From Their Iconic Hero Entrances
- Men’s volleyball dominates Purdue Fort Wayne
- Prominent Burbank artists meet fans at the Hollywood Show
- Google: I’ve never been more aggressive with buying (NASDAQ:GOOG)