Anger over Recep Tayyip Erdogans earthquake response as troops patrol city streets | World | News

Turkey earthquake: A baby monitor shows when the Turkey earthquake hit

Armed soldiers patrol the streets of Iskenderun as tension mounts following earthquakes that devastated the bustling port. Troops were deployed to maintain order after shops were looted and aid vehicles were hijacked, sparking violent clashes, a local tells us. There is an atmosphere of discontent simmering in the city on Turkey’s Mediterranean coast.

Anger is growing at the way Recep Erdogan’s government has responded to the crisis, with many frustrated that aid has been slow to arrive and distribution chaotic. No one denies that it was a natural disaster of horrific magnitude. And the damage to the airport and main roads in Iskenderun has undoubtedly slowed aid. But some residents feel that their survival was not a priority because the country’s president is unpopular in this region. A woman tells us that the help has been inconsistent and haphazard. “When the trucks arrive and are unpacked, everyone rushes in. There is no control or organization,” she says. Desperation and greed fuel the problems as some people take more than they need, the woman adds. Pointing to the bagel in her hand, she says, “I just need one, not 10.”

Armed soldiers patrol the streets of Iskenderun

An elderly man and woman sit wrapped in coats and blankets on a sofa outside a crumbling store, near a fire fueled by burning furniture. Their son is furious at the government’s slow response, his voice rising and shaking as he debates Erdogan’s supporters. But he doesn’t want to talk to the media for fear of losing his job as a firefighter. A two-lane road through the town has been flooded and only trucks are navigating through the murky water. Dust darkens the air and burns our eyes as efforts to clear the rubble and find survivors still clinging to life continue until their fifth day. Memories lie in concrete – a shattered family photo in a gold frame sits alongside photos of a beaming young couple whose fate is now unknown. In a quieter part of town, residents sleep under the flimsy cover of tents and plastic sheeting, or out in the open with piles of blankets to keep out the cold.

Residents feel their survival was not a priority as Erdogan is unpopular in this region

Abdulhalim Araz, 70, sits with his wife and daughter Hayat feeding furniture in a fire under a blackened kettle. They lost their apartment and he now sleeps in his car while the women spend the night on a balcony. Hayat, 41, says: “Nobody can stay in the houses here because they are so damaged. We all sleep outside, in a car, in a tent or on blankets. Abdulhalim adds: “We need help. My wife can’t walk properly, we’re old. “We feel great sadness. This happened in 10 different cities. “The government is trying to support us as much as they can, but it’s a huge area affected.”

Selda Baloglu, 50, shows us videos on her phone of deep cracks in the walls of her apartment. Her daughter Nisa, 13, recounts how she ran to her parents and they hid under blankets as their house shook. Selda adds: “From the outside, my house looks good, but inside the columns are badly damaged, so I can’t stay there. “I was sleeping when I felt the shaking. The ceiling and walls were falling. I thought, ‘I’m going to die.’ When the shaking stopped, I ran away wearing only my pajamas, no shoes.

How you can help The Disaster Emergency Committee launches its earthquake appeal today. The DEC brings charities together in times of crisis. It seeks to offer medical aid, shelter, food, water, blankets and heaters. Salah Aboulgasem, in Turkey with Islamic Relief, said: “The priority is to save lives by clearing the rubble. How to make a donation On line: dec.org.uk Telephone: 0370 60 60 610 Text: Text SUPPORT to 70787 to donate £10. Donate at any post office or send a check to: DEC Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal, PO Box 999, London EC3A 3AA.

Pamuk is saved in Hatay

Nearby, a Syrian family designed a basic shelter using parts of a sofa, bedding and sheets. Iskenderun has a large population of refugees who fled the civil war in Syria and many have nowhere to go now that their sanctuary has been destroyed. At the city’s port, one of the two main container ports on Turkey’s southern coast, firefighters were battling to put out the last stubborn patches of a blaze caused by Monday’s earthquakes. A plane flies low, dumping water on the smoldering wreckage of metal containers. The port is a lifeline for the injured, some of whom are taken by boat to neighboring Mersin. Cruise ships and ferries are also on their way to provide accommodation for the thousands of homeless people. With each day we spend here, the scenes of devastation and shattered lives become more painfully familiar – but no less heartbreaking. Daily Express Journalist Hanna Geissler and photographer Humphrey Nemar document the horrors exclusively on the ground in Turkey.