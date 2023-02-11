Xi hails dedication of overseas medical team





President Xi Jinping called on members of the Chinese medical team in the Central African Republic to stay true to their mission and provide more benefits to local residents through their professional expertise and medical ethics. Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, praised the efforts of the 19 medical team sent by China to the African country on Thursday in a response letter to his team members. As this year marks the 60th anniversary of China sending its first overseas medical team, Xi said he sends his sincere greetings to all who are or have been in international health missions. from China. He commended the team for overcoming difficulties in their work and daily life and for providing considerate services to local people, saying their actions not only saved lives but also advanced friendship. The president stressed that these overseas health care missions illustrate that the Chinese people love peace and cherish life. Xi called on medical personnel to better introduce China to the world through their concrete actions, thus contributing more to building a global community of health for all. China sent its first medical team to a foreign country in 1963, when the country sent a health care mission to Algeria. Over the past six decades, China has sent 30,000-strong medical teams to 76 countries and regions on five continents, providing 290 million diagnoses and treatments to local people. Chinese medical teams are currently working at 115 sites in 56 countries, nearly half of which are in remote areas with harsh conditions. The 11-member Chinese medical team in the Central African Republic recently wrote a letter to Xi to share details of their services to local residents, expressing their determination to help build a global community of health for all. The team, which arrived in the African country in June 2022 for an 18-month mission, had treated 7,300 patients and performed more than 230 operations by December. Wang Baoxiang, a neurologist on the team, said she had to contend with aging facilities and a shortage of equipment and pharmaceuticals when she arrived. The most common conditions treated by the team are malaria, lung infections, gastroenteritis, fractures and bladder stones. The team has now been able to adapt to the working environment and are confident to carry out their tasks, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202302/10/WS63e654d4a31057c47ebae2d1.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos