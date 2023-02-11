Dissolution of GP Mania without intervention of the PDIP and President Joko Widodo





PLR JoMan declare dissolution GP Mania does not involve various commands, from any party. Towards the end of this week, DPP Jokowi Mania Nusantara or DPP JoMan announced the disbandment of Ganjar Pranowo Mania or GP Mania. In addition to their opinions on the leading figure of Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo, this team of volunteers pointed out that there have been no requests from various parties. News Agency Quote BetweenDPP General Chairman JoMan Immanuel Ebenezer stressed that there was no order from any party, especially President Joko Widodoand PDI Perjuangan, to JoMan to disband GP Mania volunteers. “Again I have already answered yes, firstly there is no order from any party especially from Pak Jokowi or any directives or orders also from IDP“, explained Immanuel Ebenezer during a press conference at the office of Joman DPP, Jakarta, on Thursday (02/09/2023). The decision to disband GP Mania was purely Joman DPP’s decision for a number of reasons, including seeing Ganjar Pranowo as a different figure in daily life compared to how he appears on social media. “It’s purely real, we saw that the person we were waiting for (Ganjar Pranowo) actually had no idea. Second, he didn’t have the guts, he didn’t have the guts. Hopefully it will be a criticism for him, his adrenaline will shift to be bolder,” said Immanuel Ebenezer. After the disbandment of the volunteers supporting the Governor of Central Java as presidential candidates in the 2024 presidential election, he said the JoMan DPP will formulate policy measures to determine the direction of support for other personalities become presidential candidates. Currently, he continued, the JoMan DPP is considering a number of personalities to support as presidential candidates. Such as former DKI Jakarta Governor Anie Baswedan, Indonesian Parliament Speaker Puan Maharani and Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto. “We are still under consideration. Our hope is that we will definitely support one of them, whether it’s Mas Anies, Ms. Puan, Pak Prabowo, yes we will definitely support him, maybe not,” said Immanuel Ebenezer. Previously, the formation of GP Mania was carried out in 2021 on the initiative of DPP JoMan. Then they declared volunteer organizations in various regions such as DKI Jakarta, East Java, East Nusa Tenggara, Central Java, West Java, West Sumatra, North Sumatra, Aceh, Jambi and a number of regions on the islands of Kalimantan and Sulawesi. After the dissolution of GP Mania, Immanuel Ebenezer said that the JoMan DPP asked all JoMan administrators and volunteers to remain united and await the direction or decision of the DPP regarding their direction of support for the presidential candidates and for vice-presidency in the 2024 presidential election. Furthermore, it also states that the JoMan DPP is not legally and politically responsible if any party uses the name GP Mania since the decision to disband the volunteer organization was submitted.



Loading…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://metro.suara.com/read/2023/02/11/140025/pembubaran-gp-mania-bebas-dari-unsur-intervensi-pdip-maupun-presiden-joko-widodo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos