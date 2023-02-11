Politics
I am a member of your family, PM Modi says after the inauguration of the Arab Academy of Dawoodi Bohra Communities in Mumbai
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Dawoodi Bohra Arab Community Academy in Mumbai. | Photo credit: Abinay Deshpande
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the Dawoodi Bohra Arab Community Academy at Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah in Mumbai.
After the inauguration, Mr. Modi strolled around campus with His Holiness Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, the 53rd al-Dai al-Mutlaq and current leader of the Dawoodi Bohra Global Community, one of the influential communities in the country’s financial capital. .
I am not here as Prime Minister, but as a member of the family. Visiting you is like visiting my family. Please do not call me PM or CM. I am a member of your family, he said, addressing the members of the community.
Our association goes far. Four generations of Syedna sahabs family have blessed me, and he (His Holiness Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin) fulfilled a 150-year-old dream by establishing this institute in Mumbai (outside Gujarat), the Prime Minister said.
Hailing the contribution of the community to social welfare initiatives, Mr. Modi said that from the fight against malnutrition to the cause of water in Gujarat, their contribution is unforgettable.
When I was chief minister of Gujarat, I worked closely with the community to tackle malnutrition and the water crisis, he said. He cited this as an example of the complementarity of society and government for causes ranging from tackling malnutrition and water scarcity.
The Prime Minister said that every community, group or organization is recognized by its ability to keep its relevance intact with changing times. On the parameters of adapting to changing times and development, Dawoodi Bohra Community has proven itself. Institutions like Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah are a living example of this, he said.
He also recalled the example of Dr. Syedna who was teaching at the age of 99 and spoke of his close relationship with the Gujarat community.
When I go somewhere not only in the country but also abroad, my Bohra siblings definitely come to meet me, Mr. Modi said while emphasizing the community’s love and concern for India.
He said the country was advancing Amrit Kaal’s resolutions with reforms such as the new National Education Policy, and highlighted new opportunities for modern education for women and girls.
He also recalled the days when India was a center of education with institutes like Nalanda and Takshila attracting the attention of students from all over the world.
Over the past eight years, a record number of universities have sprung up and medical colleges are established in every district. No less than 145 medical colleges were established between 2004 and 2014 (under the PAU government), while more than 260 medical colleges were established in the same period, he said, adding that in the past eight years, one university and two colleges have been opened. every week.
Mr. Modi also highlighted the importance of regional languages in the education system and said that engineering and medical education can now be conducted in regional languages.
Development and heritage are equally important for a country like India, he said.
Furthermore, the Prime Minister said that members of the Bohra community in foreign countries can act as brand ambassadors of India. The community will continue to play an important role in achieving the goal of a developed India, he said.
Earlier, His Holiness Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, spoke about the decades-old friendship and bond between Mr. Modi and his respected father Syedna Mohammed Burhanuddin. India has been our home for centuries, and we are at peace here, he said.
