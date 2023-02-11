Imran Khan made ‘disparaging remarks’ about Saudi crown prince, says Javed Chaudhry quoting general





LAHORE – Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan allegedly made insulting remarks towards Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman during a cabinet meeting and these remarks were conveyed to the Saudi cleric by one of his cabinet members. firm.

According to a Pakistani journalist, Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), who has been bold in his criticism of his rivals, once jokingly made disparaging remarks towards the Saudi Crown Prince in punjabi. However, the remarks were passed on to the Saudi ambassador by one of Khan’s cabinet members.

Imran Khan, who was ousted from the prime minister’s office in a vote of no confidence, hosted the Saudi crown prince in Islamabad a few years ago and also came under fire for driving his car.

The latest revelation was made by well-known journalist Javed Chaudhry who also shared details of his meeting with former Army Chief of Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The journalist, citing his interaction with the former army chief, said that several meetings between Imran Khan and General Qamar Javed Bajwa were arranged by President Arif Alvi. The meetings took place after Imran Khan faced a motion of no confidence and had to leave the prime minister’s office. These meetings were aimed at improving relations between the PTI and the military establishment.

“A formula has also been finalized to give an extension to General Qamar Javed Bajwa and hold general elections in June 2023,” Chaudhry revealed in his column published on Thursday.

About the non-implementation of the aforementioned formula, the columnist revealed that it was a top secret until it was discussed in an informal meeting by Shujat Azeem. As a result, General Bajwa refused to extend his term and announced that he would retire on November 29.

“If Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf had remained in power, the country would have been derailed,” Chaudhry wrote, quoting General Bajwa, and added that Imran Khan had been advised against appointing Shaukat Tarin as finance minister, but he did not listen.

The column, which is part of a series, will be sure to make more revelations about the passage of PTI in the coming days.

However, in an interview with Voice of America (Urdu) on Friday, the former prime minister said General Bajwa admitted he was behind the “regime change” operation.

The 70-year-old politician claimed that currently the establishment and the coalition government led by the Pakistan Democratic Movement are on the same page and will rig the next general election.

Khan had previously accused the United States of overthrowing his government. Later, the cricketer-turned-politician turned his guns on the former army chief. He also claimed that Acting Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi was involved in the regime change operation.

