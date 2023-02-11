Imran calls for an “internal military investigation” against General Bajwa – Pakistan





Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for an internal military investigation against former army chief, retired General Qamar Javed Bajwa, for his alleged admission of involvement in the ousting of PTI governments.

In an interview with Voice of America Urdu broadcast on Friday (today), Imran said again: The PML-N, PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement) and the establishment all stand on one side, they all stand together overthrown our government and General Bajwa has admitted to regime change since he gave his statement to a reporter on why the government was overthrown.

Imran said the policies put in place by the former army chief were continuing.

Imran was referring to General Bajwas’ remarks published in a Javed Chaudhry column a day ago in his interview. In it, Bajwa said his crime was not to intervene to save Imrans’ government. He was also quoted as saying that these people (the PTI) were dangerous to the country.

Now he himself said he overthrew the government because from what he said there was danger to the country, Imran repeated.

Asked about the army chiefs’ acknowledgment of the military’s involvement in politics, Imran said: There should be an internal military investigation against him for the statements he proudly and arrogantly made that I made the decision because the conditions of the country were such, as if he were an economic expert.

He said the military should reflect internally on what happened as a result, adding that a distance has been created between the people and the establishment.

The whole nation [already] thought that the government was ousted because of General Bajwa, but he himself admitted it, so now he has lifted the lid on the suspicions of the people and it has become clear to them that the army chief has overthrew the government.

A danger

Chaudhry claimed that he asked the former army chief, why did you overthrow the government of Imran Khan? to which Gen Bajwa reportedly replied: We did not overthrow his government. Our only crime is that we did not save his government. Imran wanted us to step in and save his government.

Chaudhry said he then told Bajwa he should have done it since you had done it before, to which the ex-army chief allegedly said that would have been the most suitable option for him if he looked after his own interest.

I would have continued to support Imran Khan and respectfully retired after saying goodbye to him, but I sacrificed my image for my country. I made the correct but difficult decision, Chaudhry said quoting the former army chief.

The columnist said he questioned Bajwa on how it was the right decision to which the latter replied: Our reading was that these people were dangerous for the country. If they stay, the country will not stay. He goes on to explain that the former prime minister allegedly used a Punjabi word for the Saudi crown prince.

The column claimed that according to General Bajwa, one of Imran’s federal ministers told this to the Saudi envoy who then started having different people translate the word.

In another example, the column claimed that General Bajwa said: We stopped them from trying to make Shaukat Tarin the Minister of Finance. I said to the Prime Minister: Sir, he (Tarin) couldn’t run his own bank, he’s going to blow up the economy, but he wasn’t convinced.

There was an Rs 8 billion corruption case against Shaukat Tarin at the NAB (National Accountability Bureau). Conversely, the Prime Minister asked us to finish this affair. We were stuck with the FATF (Financial Action Task Force) and IMF (International Monetary Fund) so we were forced and so Lt Gen Faiz Hameed got the Shaukat Tarins NAB case dropped.

The column further claimed that the former army chief said: I received a phone call from the Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, Reza Baqir, and he was very worried. According to him, Shaukat Tarin had warmed up the economy and dollar reserves were dwindling rapidly and we need your intervention.

So we were forced to go see the Prime Minister and Hammad Azhar, Asad Umar, Shaukat Tarin and Reza Baqir were also present at this meeting. I asked the Prime Minister: Sir, you collect 53% tax from customs. It’s wrong. We will be trapped, but he (Imran) said: This is a good thing. Tax revenue is increasing, to which I said: Sir, you collect rupees by sending dollars abroad. The country cannot go on like this. You should arrest Shaukat Tarin otherwise we will default.

Reza Baqir supported this and the Prime Minister agreed but did almost nothing. Asad Umar thanked me after the meeting and said: You are right. We found ourselves on the wrong track. We should have done the things you told us today in the past. You can ask Asad Umar if I say something wrong.

In his last public address as army chief in November, General Bajwa acknowledged that the army for seven decades had unconstitutionally interfered in politics. He had said that military interference in the political sphere by the military continued until February 2021, after which the military deliberated thoroughly on the matter and decided to stay out of politics.

Devastating and against the sovereignty of Pakistan

Responding to Chaudhrys’ column at a press conference in Lahore, PTI Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said General Bajwa’s confession was devastating and against Pakistan’s sovereignty.

On the part about quashing the Tarins case, he said it was a serious interference in the Pakistani justice system.

On the claims of the columns on economic issues and problems, the head of the PTI said: Which army chief of the country deals with the governor of the state banks or the approach of the ministers of finance? you are not an expert in economics.

He added that the confessions made in the column had completely destroyed the legitimacy of the incumbent governments and reiterated that the country’s only solution to the ongoing crises was a new election.

