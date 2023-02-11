Xi Jinping rants about US efforts to rally allies against China

Chinese Secretary-General Xi Jinping has railed against US efforts to restrict Beijing’s access to cutting-edge Western technology as a week of tensions over a downed Chinese balloon punctuated a wider diplomatic fight for peace. influence and cooperation.

The act of hegemony of power to engage in ideological confrontation, to politicize and militarize economic, commercial, scientific and technological exchanges, to push for decoupling and breaking the chain, to contain and suppress the development of other countries and to ask the nations in the region to take sides, will not be supported by the people, Xi said on Friday, according to state media.

This campaign coincided with a more specific denunciation of an American initiative aimed at preventing China from buying the machines needed to manufacture high-end microchips or semiconductors. President Joe Bidens’ team is trying to orchestrate an export control deal with the Netherlands and Japan, two allied countries that are home to major suppliers of this equipment, a move that could lead to the strangulation of the sector Chinese technology by foreign countries, as Xi said. recently.

To maintain its economic and technological supremacy, the United States has abused the concept of national security, abused export controls, disrupted normal economic and trade activities and destabilized global industrial and supply chains, the US said on Friday. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning. This is a complete break with the principles of free market economy and fair competition that the United States has long claimed to uphold.

THE SPY BALL THAT CHANGED THE AMERICAN CONVERSATION ON CHINA

Xi has presided over a deterioration in diplomatic relations with the United States, driven in part by its claim to sovereignty over the South China Sea, a sweeping assertion that covers international waters and areas claimed by other states, including American allies and widespread anxiety about the Chinese military. threats against Taiwan.

Mao’s rhetorical shooting coincided with yet another violation of US airspace, one of which resulted in an outing of F-22 fighter jets to shoot down an object over Alaska.

At this point we do not know the origin of the object, Air Force Brig. Pentagon press secretary Gen. Pat Ryder told reporters on Friday. Since it was operating at an altitude which posed a reasonable threat to civilian air traffic, the decision was made and the President issued the order to withdraw it.



Chinese President Xi Jinping meets at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

(Fred Dufour/Pool Photo via AP)

The detection of the balloon last week by a photojournalist in Montana led to the cancellation of Secretary of State Antony Blinkens’ planned trip to China.

There will be times, when there is activity that we are monitoring, that we are not going to make public, especially if it does not present a particular threat or pose a significant threat to the American public, Ryder said. But again, while we were monitoring this balloon, efforts were underway to make sure people understood what it was, especially given its visibility.

Blinken was set to meet with Xi with the stated aim of ensuring the competition does not escalate into conflict, as his spokesman said. Instead, the detection of the balloons caused public outcry and prompted a new round of political and diplomatic signals from the leaders of both governments, as Biden stressed that winning the competition with China should unite us all when his State of the Union address, while Xi countered that China’s emergence as an economic heavyweight offers a new model of modernization, different from that of the West, which amounts to a whole new form of human civilization to be adopted by other countries.

We have completed in decades the process of industrialization that took developed Western countries hundreds of years, Xi said in an address to regime officials on Tuesday. South China Morning Post translation.

This boast underscores the ambitions of communist regimes in competing with the United States, which many American analysts expect to launch into a race for technological superiority in a range of areas.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

“The CCP’s primary goal is not to beat us in war, it’s to beat us in everything else,” Brookings Institution foreign policy officer Melanie Sisson told a hearing. from the House Armed Services Committee on Monday, as she discussed Chinese telecommunications companies. this, and we must be attentive to this strategic vision.