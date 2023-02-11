E. Jean Carroll and Donald Trump to testify at upcoming New York rape and sexual assault trial





NEW YORK E. Jean Carroll and Donald Trump are expected to testify against each other in the civil trial in which the writer is suing the former president for sexual assault and defamation, according to new court documents.

Both are listed as the first potential witness their attorneys will call in the trial starting April 25.

Trump’s attorneys also plan to call CNN host Anderson Cooper, New York Magazine editor David Haskell and Carroll’s friends, whom she claims she told about the alleged assault, according to the filing.

Carroll plans to call several of his closest confidants and former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, among other witnesses.

On Tuesday, Manhattan Federal Court Judge Lewis Kaplan said the trial would begin this spring after Trump’s lawyers asked to push it back to the summer.

The judge did not say whether he would consolidate two lawsuits Carroll filed against Trump. Both centers on Carrolls claim the former president raped her inside Bergdorf Goodman between the fall of 1995 and the spring of 1996.

The veteran New York lifestyle journalist, 79, says she still has the dress she wore during the encounter, which she never washed, and believes she has traces of Trump DNA.

Carrolls’ claims first came to light in 2019 when New York Magazine published an excerpt from her revealing memoir What Do We Need Men For?: A Modest Proposal, in which she included Trump among a list of hideous men. whom she accuses of sexual assault.

She said the alleged rape happened after she ran into Trump while exiting the store at West 58th Street and Fifth Avenue. Trump, who was then married to his second wife, Marla Maples, allegedly asked her to help pick out a gift for a girl and they ended up in a closed lingerie section, where Carroll says the assault took place .

The moment the dressing room door is closed, he lunges at me, pushes me against the wall, banging my head quite hard, and presses his mouth to my lips, Carroll writes in the book.

In response, Trump told reporters that Carroll’s claims couldn’t be true because she was not his type, and called her a liar, prompting her to sue for defamation.

The libel suit bogged down after being sent to federal court where Trump argued he could not be sued because he was president.

The Justice Department under President Biden continues to make this argument, saying it wasn’t Trump he was trying to protect, but federal employees from prosecution. The case is currently before the DC Circuit Court of Appeals.

Carroll filed a second lawsuit against Trump in November when New York temporarily lifted the statute of limitations for sexual assault survivors to sue their alleged attackers. She also filed new libel suits because Trump again called her a liar after she left the White House.

Carrolls attorney Roberta Kaplan declined to comment. Trump attorney Joe Tacopina did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

