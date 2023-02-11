SC Judge Mansoor puts Imran Khan on the defensive in NAB amendments case





The Supreme Court on Friday raised questions about Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan and his party’s decision to avoid parliamentary debates when voting on amendments to the National Accountability Order. Bureau (NAB) last August.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Ijazul Ahsan heard a motion filed by Mr Khan against the amendments, which were approved after the resignation of PTI lawmakers from the assembly following the eviction of the PTI. leader as Prime Minister last April.

“Does anyone who avoided voting on the Amendments Bill have the right to challenge it in court?” Judge Mansoor questioned, adding: “The composition of the National Assembly remains intact until the resignations are not accepted.”

“Since MPs are representatives of the public, if it is right for them to boycott the work of parliament,” he asked, adding, “Is boycotting legislation and then moving the court not the same as to weaken parliamentary democracy?

How will he determine that the NAB amendment case is a matter of public interest, he asked, adding that Mr Khan had not pointed out in the petition that the amendments conflicted with the fundamental rights.

Makhdoom Ali Khan, the attorney for the federal government, said Imran Khan might have failed in the government’s bid to approve the NAB laws amendment had his party attended the joint parliamentary session. To which, CJP Bandial indicated that a response would be requested from the head of the PTI on this point.

The Chief Justice said a public interest issue could not be resolved on the basis that the plaintiff’s conduct was inappropriate. The boycott of parliamentary debates was a political decision by the PTI, the top judge said.

Judge Ijazul Ahsan also noted that Imran Khan’s conduct could be questioned if the NAB amendments provided him with personal benefits.

The federal government’s lawyer argued that challenging the amendments could bring political benefits to the PTI president.

“One person has challenged the NAB amendments and it is possible that other members of his party are in favor of the amendments,” Judge Mansoor noted.

After hearing arguments, the court adjourned the case until February 14.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nation.com.pk/10-Feb-2023/sc-s-justice-mansoor-puts-imran-khan-on-the-defensive-in-nab-amendments-case The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos