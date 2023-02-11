Tops! Jokowi and BSI support food security through Farmer Card-KUR

North Aceh, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) launched PT Bank Syariah Indonesia Tbk Digital Farmer Card and KUR. (BSI) at PIM Complex Field, Dewantara District, North Aceh Regency, Aceh Province, Friday (10/2/2023). BSI is committed to fully supporting food security through this programme.

Later, the digital farmer cards will be distributed to 439,109 farmers who receive the program along with distribution of KUR BSI 2023 worth IDR 3 trillion in Aceh province. The event brought together SOE Minister Erick Thohir, Aceh Acting Governor Achmad Marzuki, religious leaders and around 1,000 recipients of KURs and digital farmer cards.

Erick said the launch of the Digital Farmer Card is in line with Jokowi’s direction for fair economic equality across Indonesia. BSI, as the largest Islamic bank, Erick continued, will ensure that this equity can be started from more transparent fertilizer distribution to farmers so that all farmers have an equal opportunity to receive subsidized fertilizer .

“BSI is working with PT Pupuk Indonesia Holding Company (PIHC) to launch a digital farmer card so that it is perfectly targeted for the distribution of subsidized fertilizers, as the distribution can be controlled immediately. We ensure that farmers Acehnese are getting better incomes and yields,” Erick said.

BSI Senior Director Hery Gunardi said Aceh was the first province to be able to use the Digital Farmer Card. The aim is to make it easier for farmers to redeem subsidized fertilizer where they no longer need a physical card, and to maintain accountability for transactions that use apps with e-wallet fertilizer quotas. . BSI also supports the strengthening of regional and national economic growth through the distribution of KUR in the Aceh region.

The Digital Farmer Card, according to Hery, is a breakthrough in ensuring that there are no more farmers in Aceh who find it difficult to obtain subsidized fertilizers because the mechanism is simpler and clearer. As well as a tool for monitoring the distribution of subsidized fertilizer to farmers so that they are well targeted.

The first city/regency to receive the digital farmer card was Aceh Besar district with a total of 38,767 farmers. Through this program, farmers are also expected to increase crop yields.

“This Digital Farmer Card has several functions such as a farmer ID card, a farmer productivity database, fertilizer distribution tracking and a fertilizer buyback transaction tool. in the future everything will be recorded and no more farmers will have difficulty obtaining subsidized fertilizers, fertilizer scarcity or expensive fertilizer prices,” Hery said, citing a BSI press release.

The transaction model of the Digital Farmer Card is divided into three steps, namely account opening, account activation and fertilizer reimbursement. At the account opening stage, BSI downloads farmers’ data from the Department of Agriculture’s electronic allocation. Then, based on the electronic allocation data, BSI collectively opens farmer accounts and electronic wallets. Account opening results data will be submitted to the Ministry of Agriculture and the PIHC partnership application.

To activate the account, farmers visit fertilizer stands that have been registered as BSI smart agents. BSI Smart agents will verify farmer data. After successful verification, the farmer’s data will be directly connected to the REKAN-PIHC app. In addition, farmers can make subsidized fertilizer reimbursement.

Previously, Jokowi allocated IDR 95 trillion to support national food security for the implementation of the 2023 state budget. One of the things that will be encouraged is to increase the availability of access and food quality.

Through the food security budget, the government is also encouraging the use of technology and data, as well as developing the investment climate, strengthening the national food logistics system and transforming a food system. sustainable.

Maximize KUR distribution

On this occasion, BSI also disbursed People’s Business Loans (KUR) worth IDR 3 trillion to the people of Aceh. Jokowi, who in his speech said that Aceh received a very large share of the BSI KUR distribution. Because for Aceh alone, BSI has allocated Rs 3 trillion out of the total of Rs 14 trillion for BSI’s KUR this year. Jokowi hopes that the KUR allowance can contribute to the development and prosperity of the people of Aceh.

“Now BSI for the whole country is providing 14 trillion rupees spread over 38 provinces. Aceh itself can get a very large share of 3 trillion rupees. I see, I am also an Acehnese who has been to Lhokseumawe, in Bener Meriah, the potential in Aceh is very big, trade, fishing, agriculture and plantations are all here.The economy will grow if there is more money in circulation, and IDR 3 trillion (KUR BSI allocation) will increaseto release Aceh’s economy,” he said.

Jokowi also reminded KUR grantees to be careful in using the funding they received from BSI. The president recalled that the financing must be used for productive and non-consuming enterprises.

“Funding at BSI can be up to Rp. 500 million as long as the business is smooth and payments are smooth. Be careful using it, don’t buy a car, be careful. After 6 dashing months, the car is withdrawn. The financing must be really disciplined and must be prepared every month for installments. If you receive such financing, do not be in a hurry to seek pleasure,” Jokowi said.

Hery hopes that this distribution can further improve the standard of living and well-being of Acehnese people.

“BSI is committed to continuing to help the people of Aceh improve and encourage the workings of the economy, especially in the MSME sector, in order to raise their standard of living. hese distribution of KUR, which Alhamdulillah continues to increase every year both in terms of distribution and number of beneficiaries,” said Hery.

In Aceh province, Hery said BSI had a positive track record in delivering one of the government’s stimulus packages to the MSME sector. Till December 2022, the distribution of KUR BSI Region I Aceh has reached IDR 2.79 trillion, an increase of IDR 1.19 trillion on an annual basis. The number of KUR recipients also increased from 30,943 customers in 2021 to 39,872 customers at the end of 2022, i.e. 8,929 additional customers.

Hery said that as the largest Islamic bank, BSI will continue to strive to provide solutions for the people of Aceh by becoming financial, spiritual and social friends.

“BSI has become an integral part of the people of Aceh. Together, we must be able to pull Aceh out of the poverty trap and bring fresh air for the progress of this province,” he said.

In terms of performance, BSI Regional I Aceh showed a positive score throughout 2022. In terms of assets, BSI Regional I Aceh grew by 11.98% on an annual basis to reach 18.32 trillion. rupees. Meanwhile, Third Party Fund Raising (DPK) increased by 10.45% on an annual basis to Rs 16.10 trillion and Funding increased by 15.19% on an annual basis to 16. 94 trillion rupees.

