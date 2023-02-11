Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Inaugurate Dausa Section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Tomorrow | Automotive News

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially inaugurate the 246 kilometer Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of the Delhi-Mumbai highway. The new segment is expected to halve the journey from the capital to Jaipur, from five hours to around three and a half hours. This first completed portion of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway, which was constructed at a cost of over Rs 12,150 crore, will significantly boost the economic growth of the entire region, according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Modi will launch road development projects worth over Rs 18,100 crore from Dausa and travel to Karnataka on Monday to inaugurate the 14th edition of Aero India 2023 at Air Force Station, Yelahanka in Bengaluru.

The PMO said Modi’s focus on building excellent road infrastructure as an engine for growth, development and connectivity in the ‘New India’ is materializing in the construction of a number of highways class taking place across the country.

The Delhi-Mumbai highway will be the longest in India with a length of 1,386 km. It will reduce the travel distance between Delhi and Mumbai by 12% from 1,424 km to 1,242 km, while travel time will be reduced by 50% from the current 24 hours to 12 hours, he said. .

The highway will cross six states of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra and connect major cities like Kota, Indore, Jaipur, Bhopal, Vadodara and Surat.

It will also serve 93 PM Gati Shakti Economic Nodes, 13 ports, eight major airports and eight Multimodal Logistics Parks (MMLPs) as well as branch lines to new upcoming airports such as Jewar Airport, Navi Mumbai Airport and the JNPT port.

It will have a catalytic impact on the development trajectory of all neighboring regions, thereby making a major contribution to the economic transformation of the country, the PMO said.

During the program, Modi will also lay the foundation stone for 247 kilometers of national highway projects to be developed at a cost of over Rs 5,940 crore.

On the Prime Minister’s program in Bengaluru, the PMO noted that the theme of Aero India 2023 is “The Track to a Billion Opportunities”. In line with Modi’s vision of “Doing in India, Doing for the world”, the event will focus on showcasing indigenous equipment and technologies and building partnerships with overseas companies, he said. .

The Prime Minister’s emphasis on self-reliance in India’s defense sector will also be on display, as the event will showcase the country’s progress in design leadership, the growth of the drone industry, the defense space and futuristic technologies.

In addition, the event will promote the export of indigenous aerial platforms such as Light Combat Aircraft (LCA)-Tejas, HTT-40, Dornier Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) and Advanced Light Helicopter ( ALH), the PMO said. .

The event will also help integrate MSMEs and domestic start-ups into the global supply chain and attract foreign investment, including partnerships for co-development and co-production, he said.

The event will see the participation of more than 80 countries. Ministers from around 30 countries and 65 CEOs from global and Indian OEMs are expected to attend Aero India 2023. The Aero India 2023 exhibition will see the participation of more than 800 defense companies, including around 100 foreign and 700 Indian, said the PMO.

With PTI inputs