How Durham’s investigation backfired to show Trump DoJ militarization | donald trump





When Trump’s Justice Department brought in a U.S. attorney to examine the origins of the FBI’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, conservatives and many Republicans hoped it would put an end to the the idea that Donald Trump’s campaign had been boosted by Moscow and would support his accusations that some FBI officials and others had conspired against him.

But instead, as the multi-year investigation draws to a close, it culminates in accusations that unethical actions by special counsel John Durham and former attorney general William Barr armed the US Department of Justice (DoJ) to help Trump.

Former DoJ officials and top Democrats voice strong criticism that Durham and Barr acted improperly in the nearly four-year investigation, citing an in-depth New York Times story that added to other evidence that the investigation seemed politically motivated to assuage Trump’s anger over an investigation he viewed as a witch hunt.

The Times report provided disturbing new details, for example, of how a key prosecutor, Nora Dannehy, left the Durhams team in 2020 for ethical reasons, including her close relationship with Barr, and discussions on the release of an unorthodox interim report before the 2020 election that may have helped Trump, but which did not materialize.

Critics of the Durham investigation also noted early on that Barr on several occasions, and contrary to long-standing DoJ policies, publicly suggested that Durham’s investigation would yield meaningful results, which would actually help validate Trump’s accusations that some FBI and CIA officials had carried out. a political witch hunt.

Additionally, Barr and Durham, in highly unusual public statements early in their investigation, attempted to undermine a key finding in a report by DoJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz that the Russia investigation was based on sufficient facts to justify the initiation of the investigation in 2016. .

Former DoJ officials say Durham’s investigation appeared to be aimed from the start at boosting Trump’s political fortunes.

It was clear to people who followed the Durham investigation as it unfolded that it was highly spotty from the start, said former deputy AG Donald Ayer who served in the George administration HW Bush. Indeed, there is good reason to believe that his primary purpose and function was to create fodder to advance Trump’s electoral prospects.

Critics note that Barr brought in Durham to lead the investigation just a month after Special Counsel Robert Mueller released a major report documenting substantial ties between Trump’s campaign and Russia, and concluded that Moscow had tried to influence the election to help Trump in a radical and systematic way, a conclusion Barr and Trump have worked to downplay.

Despite pressure from Trump and Durham’s sprawling investigation, including unusual trips abroad with Barr to question officials in Italy and England about potential flaws in the Russia investigation, the probe hasn’t landed only one minor conviction from a former mid-level FBI official for falsifying a document. There were also two embarrassing acquittals.

The Durham Inquiry has been marred by accusations of unethical actions by John Durham and former Attorney General William Barr. Photography: Paul Kitagaki Jr/Zuma Press Wire/Rex/Shutterstock

The Times report also found that Durham uncovered evidence during his trip to Italy of possible criminal misconduct by Trump, but it’s unclear what that entailed and to what extent he pursued that element of the investigation.

Durham also reportedly spent time investigating a dodgy conspiratorial lead that appeared to be aimed at linking an aide to billionaire George Soros, a top Democratic donor, to the first Russian interference investigation and campaign. Trump’s opponent, Hillary Clinton.

Besides Nora Dannehy, who left Durhams’ office in 2020, two other prosecutors on Durhams’ team are said to have left after raising concerns about the wisdom of prosecuting a lawyer linked to the Clinton campaign who ultimately led to an acquittal.

For former DoJ leaders and top Democrats, the latest allegations about the political motives that drove Durham and Barr underscore earlier signs that the probe into investigators was mishandled.

Durham’s special counsel investigation was marred from the start by Attorney General Barr’s over-involvement and his significant findings before he had conducted a meaningful investigation, the former DoJ inspector general says , Michael Bromwich.

Bromwich added: From the outset there was no pretense that this was an independent inquiry in which the facts would determine the outcome. The dashboard: an interminable four-year investigation; a single conviction based on a case handed over by the IG on a silver platter; and two humiliating acquittals. There has never been such a record in the half-century history of independent attorneys and special advocates.

Top Democrats are also infuriated by the conduct of the Durham investigation and Barrs’ role in the investigation.

Congressman Jamie Raskin, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee who served on the House Select Committee on Jan. 6 that investigated the Capitol insurgency, said:

The entire course of the Durham investigation suggests the heights of prosecutorial misconduct. It’s hard to imagine a better case study of the militarization of justice than Barr did with the Durham Inquiry.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Richard Durbin said: These reports of abuse in Special Counsel Durham’s investigation so outrageous that even his longtime colleagues resigned in protest are just one of the many instances where former President Trump and his allies have armed the Justice Department. The Justice Department should work on behalf of the American people, not for the personal benefit of a president.

Durbin added that the Senate Judiciary Committee would carefully review these repeated episodes, and the regulations and policies that enabled them, to ensure that such abuses of power do not happen again.

Last September, Durbin informed the DoJ that the judicial panel planned to review explosive details in a book by Geoffrey Berman, the former DoJ Southern District Bureau Chief in Manhattan, about political interference by Barr loyalists. and Trump in several investigations.

Berman wrote that in 2019, Barr unsuccessfully sought to pressure him to overturn the conviction of former Trump attorney Michael Cohen for campaign finance violations and to block related investigations into potential campaign finance violations.

Barr also pressured Berman to resign with a view to replacing him with a Trump loyalist, but after Berman refused to resign, Trump fired him.

Together, the accusations made by Berman and the evidence gathered by The Times paint a disturbing picture of how Barr appeared to be leaning back to politically boost Trump, until after the 2020 election, when Barr finally publicly dismissed the allegations of Trump fraud.

The Ministry of Justice did not respond to requests from the Guardian for comment from Durham, who is expected to write a final report on its investigation later this year. Dannehy also did not respond to phone messages seeking comment.

Barr told the Los Angeles Times last week: The idea that there was a slim basis to do [the Durham investigation] does not hold water. Barr added that one of the duties of the Attorney General is to protect against the abuse of criminal and intelligence powers, that they are not abused to impinge on political activity, so I felt it was my duty to find out what happened there.

Critics note that Barrs’ defense has been weak since Durham was called upon just a month after Special Counsel Robert Mueller released a detailed report documenting the substantial ties between Trump’s campaign and Russia, and concluded that Moscow tried to influence the election to help Trump in a radical and systematic way.

Barr’s defense of launching the Durham investigations also appears flimsy, given public comments Barr made during congressional testimony at a Senate committee hearing in 2019. Senator Kamala Harris has repeatedly asked to Barr if Trump or White House officials had suggested or pressured him to launch his extensive review. Barr was evasive, but acknowledged that some discussion about it had taken place, adding that they had not asked me to open an investigation.

For Raskin, the mounting evidence of misconduct in the Durham inquiry comes at an ironic time, as the House Republican majority has created a special panel in the Judiciary Committee to examine government militarization which is expected to have a strong focus about the Biden administration and the Justice Department and the FBI.

The Republican majority has created a militarization committee which is a precise and accurate description of its own activities to turn the government into a political weapon for Donald Trump and his entourage, Raskin said. Of course, they have no interest in examining the corruption of the justice system under Trump.

